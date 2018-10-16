We’ve seen some pretty impressive spin from the media when it comes to Elizabeth Warren’s humiliating DNA test self-own, but this from TIME deserves special mention. Because it’s just so shamelessly awful:
Elizabeth Warren's DNA test shows how she's weaponizing transparency https://t.co/wVV1tmqYTy
— TIME (@TIME) October 16, 2018
Speaking of transparency, we see right through you, TIME.
Wut?
— David King (@kingdavidatx) October 16, 2018
— William Belcher (@EdB_Ohio) October 16, 2018
Weaponizing transparency? She said that she was Native American, turns out she proved that she isnt…she shot herself in the foot here.
— Dur1nn (@KennethRiddell) October 16, 2018
Great White Booffalo set things right with DNA test that show she white. https://t.co/f0bEkyaSht
— Harold Stickeehands (@StickeeNotes) October 16, 2018
Jeez, I know she's pretty white, but "transparent" seems a little harsh https://t.co/TFW5suVbLJ
— Robert Kroese lacks judicial temperament (@robkroese) October 16, 2018
Heh. But seriously. What a terrible take on Elizabeth Warren’s political career.
Really? I would've thought it shows how she's weaponizing identity politics and has fraudulently done so for decades.
— Politicat (@realpoliticat) October 16, 2018
Lol WUT?? 😂it shows she’s been lying her whole life for personal gain.
— B-Locke (@BrandonLockeNC) October 16, 2018
Are you serious?
She lied.
She has been anything but transparent for almost 40 years.
She’s Rachel Dolezal all over again.
Transparent. @TIME is pathetic.
— Figgy (@boatboyfiggy) October 16, 2018
I give yall 5.0 points for creativity, minus 5.0 points for truthful reporting so that comes to pic.twitter.com/wkO09iGZoa
— Ziggyzoo (@Ziggyzoo00) October 16, 2018
Stop already
— No MoreGuns (@NoM0reGunZ) October 16, 2018
You're a total joke. #fakenews
— How Now (@BrownCow68) October 16, 2018