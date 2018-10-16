As Twitchy told you last night, GOP Sen. Orrin Hatch and his staff hit a home run with this glorious tweet inspired by Elizabeth Warren’s DNA test disaster:

These DNA tests are quite something. pic.twitter.com/tCHmW7pJbj — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) October 15, 2018

We all thought it was effing hilarious. But not Daily Beast politics editor and MSNBC contributor Sam Stein. He didn’t see anything funny about Hatch’s joke. In fact, he found it downright offensive:

When they speak of how the old senate had more civility, recognize that Hatch has been there for decades and does stuff like this https://t.co/RG01kQChov — Sam Stein (@samstein) October 15, 2018

Stuff like what, Sam? Laugh at himself for being old? Yeah, how dare he!

Uh, he’s making fun of himself for being old — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) October 16, 2018

Forget it, Sam's rolling — 🎃 Jim Creature 👻 (@jtLOL) October 16, 2018

Right over the edge.

These replies are great — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 16, 2018

Heck yeah, they are.

*quietly* i thought it was funny — Daniel Walters (@danielwinlander) October 15, 2018

It's a perfect good joke. It's not even mean-spirited. I chuckled. 😁 — goofrider (@goofrider) October 16, 2018

He’s making fun of himself. How is this a bad thing? — kev (@kev17156471) October 16, 2018

That tweet is bad and you should feel bad. He’s making fun of himself. pic.twitter.com/6V7529qTGv — Ken Shepherd 🐢🏈(4-2) (@KenShepherd) October 16, 2018

Yes. Joking with people is totally uncivil. — Doug Stafford (@dougstafford) October 16, 2018

Wow, a self-deprecating tweet (and funny as hell, too). Scandalous! — Rob (@swampbuffalo) October 15, 2018

This is the example you’re using to discuss lack of civility? You’re cancelled sis — Christopher Woods (@kingcwoods) October 16, 2018

Actually this is quite funny. I support Warren, but what she’s doing here is ridiculous. — Ali Minai (@barbarikon) October 16, 2018

You must be fun at parties. — ConservativeVox (@ConservativeV13) October 16, 2018

Did someone delete your sense of humor? — Mark Jacobs (@mr_markjacobs) October 16, 2018

You appear to have 1/1032nd of a sense of humor there, pumpkin. — Rusty Weiss 🤔🇺🇸 (@rustyweiss74) October 16, 2018

Lol…… brah, walk outside for a minute — Andrew Jones (@gatorjonesCPA) October 16, 2018

Lighten up, Francis. — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) October 16, 2018