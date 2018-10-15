Earlier on Monday, Sen. Orrin Hatch began making a mockery of Elizabeth Warren’s ball spiking over her DNA test results. Monday evening it got even better:
These DNA tests are quite something. pic.twitter.com/tCHmW7pJbj
— Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) October 15, 2018
No more calls please, we have our winner!
Killing it today.
Just killing it. https://t.co/dh4CxQ8dV0
— Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) October 16, 2018
Whoever is in control of this account deserves a raise. https://t.co/FlaePYDRgz
— No One 🇺🇸 (@tweettruth2me) October 16, 2018
This is possibly the best account on Twitter. Hands down. #FunDip FTW https://t.co/OgZnftOftI
— Tracybeanz (@tracybeanz) October 16, 2018
Hilarious.