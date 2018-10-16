As Twitchy told you yesterday, after suspending Bruce Carroll, aka @GayPatriot, several times, Twitter’s thought police have outright banned him permanently. Their reason? “Hateful conduct.” They didn’t bother informing Carroll what about his conduct was so hateful, but it’s a safe bet that that’s just a B.S. excuse.

Well anyway, NRATV’s Cameron Gray spoke with Carroll about what happened:

All things considered, Bruce is taking it well. A lot better than his fans are.

Trending

We miss America’s Lovable Gay Conservative like crazy.

We need more Bruce in our lives.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: @BruceTheGaybannedBruce CarrollCameron GrayGayPatriottwitter