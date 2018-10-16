As Twitchy told you yesterday, after suspending Bruce Carroll, aka @GayPatriot, several times, Twitter’s thought police have outright banned him permanently. Their reason? “Hateful conduct.” They didn’t bother informing Carroll what about his conduct was so hateful, but it’s a safe bet that that’s just a B.S. excuse.

Well anyway, NRATV’s Cameron Gray spoke with Carroll about what happened:

My exclusive interview tonight with Gay Patriot on his banishment from Twitter #FreeGayPatriot pic.twitter.com/FDEoWNMgdu — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) October 15, 2018

All things considered, Bruce is taking it well. A lot better than his fans are.

Gay Republicans, Black Republicans, female Republicans, anyone from designated protected minorities, which Democrats force people to believe could only be on their side, are vulnerable to being removed from Twitter. — vbspurs (@vbspurs) October 16, 2018

Obviously the Twitter powers-that-be have no sense of humor, sense of fair play, etc. as evidenced by Gay Patriot's banishment…and a hella lot of other actions. #keepthefaith #birthdayban — poligrrl (@PoliGrrl) October 15, 2018

Oh! 🙁

I like his humor, appreciate his insight. He's not just politics, never has been. It's about free speech, open forum of ideas. Sharing ideas is how we learn, become better as a people. Gay Patriot is certainly NOT one of the haters. Hoping lifetime ban is lifted and soon! — тαтנαηα 👻 (@AuseklisTK) October 15, 2018

We miss America’s Lovable Gay Conservative like crazy.

This video of Gay Patriot yesterday just hit 50K views. People love this guy. And for good reason. #FreeGayPatriot https://t.co/418FeHgir0 — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) October 16, 2018

We need more Bruce in our lives.

Excellent interview! Bruce is the best part of twitter. #FreeGayPatriot — Bossy in the middle (@alpha_Lady_pi) October 16, 2018

Bruce is a national treasure. — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) October 16, 2018