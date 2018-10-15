Need evidence that Twitter’s priorities are severely out of whack? Look no further than what they’ve done to @GayPatriot. After suspending him for a tweet referring to Chelsea Manning as Bradley Manning and a traitor, and again for no clear reason, Twitter has axed Bruce Carroll’s @GayPatriot account permanently:

What the hell?

“Hateful conduct” doesn’t cut it.

Exactly.

Carroll’s backup account, @BruceOnLoose, has also been suspended.

