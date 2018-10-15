Need evidence that Twitter’s priorities are severely out of whack? Look no further than what they’ve done to @GayPatriot. After suspending him for a tweet referring to Chelsea Manning as Bradley Manning and a traitor, and again for no clear reason, Twitter has axed Bruce Carroll’s @GayPatriot account permanently:
Update on @gaypatriot’s suspension. He’s now permanently banned for being “hateful.” Here’s a screenshot of the email he received informing him of that fact. pic.twitter.com/QKROgd4inA
— Amelia (@AmeliaHammy) October 15, 2018
What the hell?
W.T.F. https://t.co/bA8vbYlB9s
— ηєνα (@pipandbaby) October 15, 2018
Did they give a reason?
— Lord Woodstone (@EricMertz_KC) October 15, 2018
“Hateful conduct” doesn’t cut it.
If his stuff is how @jack wants to define “hateful,” that’s fine. We just want equal application of the rules. But it’s kind of hard to forget things like the big “meh” when @DLoesch’s kids literally had her kids threatened.
— Amelia (@AmeliaHammy) October 15, 2018
Exactly.
And that’s one example of thousands from @twitter. It’s so deeply stupid.
— Amelia (@AmeliaHammy) October 15, 2018
Carroll’s backup account, @BruceOnLoose, has also been suspended.
@jack must be homophobic
— Carla Burlando (@CarlaBurlando) October 15, 2018
