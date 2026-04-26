AOC: 'No Place for Political Violence' — After Calling Trump Hitler And Palling Around With Hasan Piker

This is certainly different from AOC's usual posts about Trump being a Fascist and how the country must 'RESIST'.

There is no place for political violence in our country.



I am relieved that the President and the attendees at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner last night are safe. — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@RepAOC) April 26, 2026

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This almost feels pretty performative on AOC's part.

“I’m just so relieved Hitler is safe and sound.” https://t.co/BCodyfUGE1 — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) April 26, 2026

Exactly! How does AOC square that one?

“Maximum warfare, everywhere, all the time” is literally your caucus’ current motto. https://t.co/u3mz21OGq7 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 26, 2026

They literally have a motto calling for this type of violence, but when someone does it, they like to pretend they are shocked and appalled. Please.

You literally just reposted Hakeem Jeffries quote calling for “total warfare everywhere” only a days ago. Start being responsible with your platform instead of calling for violence. https://t.co/TIwEIeg43z — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) April 26, 2026

This is excellent advice. AOC won't listen.

No. Not enough. No more generic statements when bullets keep flying. https://t.co/tbsmuNDvBC — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) April 26, 2026

So why won't you vote to fund the Secret Service. https://t.co/3THTjlV3ha — Bill Glahn (@billglahn) April 26, 2026

This is a very fair question. If the Left ACTUALLY cares about the President's safety, stop this government shutdown and pay the Secret Service again.

Sandy Ocasio is pivoting to the center and backstabbing progressives (she says that you shouldn’t murder your political rivals) https://t.co/mOD57ZEWW2 — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) April 26, 2026

How about you say “Stop trying to m*rder Trump?”

Much better https://t.co/cmMP1Scifb — Adrienne (@YoAdrienne1968) April 26, 2026

That would be appreciated.

You cannot acknowledge that someone is a fascist then be relieved that they’re safe.

AOC is a walking contradiction who constantly proves the failures of liberalism. https://t.co/2EocoK4153 — Big Nasty ☭ (@keepaustinnasty) April 26, 2026

“Get in there faces”

“Make them uncomfortable”

“Maximum warfare”

“He’s a true threat to democracy”

“He’s literally Hitler”

“Resist at all costs”

“Racist”

“Pedophile”

“Russian agent”

“He must be removed”



When this is your party’s direct statements, no one believes your empty… https://t.co/ZEIC7qDx91 pic.twitter.com/jsndD6s0xA — Matt Finkes (@MattFinkes) April 26, 2026

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Just look at the sign behind them in this picture.

You are palling around with Hasan Piker who consistently calls for violence against Americans.



Sit down. https://t.co/0OTQuuGcbg pic.twitter.com/U0bwpwh5bq — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) April 26, 2026

Let's just be honest.

This is the appropriate response, but unfortunately we know that AOC would be celebrating with her friends and copious bottles of wine if the President was assassinated, so the words fall flat. https://t.co/yTRIOIwpJJ — Kodiak Bear (@KingKodiakBear) April 26, 2026

That's just the reality.

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