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AOC: 'No Place for Political Violence' — After Calling Trump Hitler And Palling Around With Hasan Piker

justmindy
justmindy | 3:17 PM on April 26, 2026
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

This is certainly different from AOC's usual posts about Trump being a Fascist and how the country must 'RESIST'. 

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This almost feels pretty performative on AOC's part.

Exactly! How does AOC square that one?

They literally have a motto calling for this type of violence, but when someone does it, they like to pretend they are shocked and appalled. Please.

This is excellent advice. AOC won't listen.

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This is a very fair question. If the Left ACTUALLY cares about the President's safety, stop this government shutdown and pay the Secret Service again.

That would be appreciated.

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Just look at the sign behind them in this picture. 

Let's just be honest.

That's just the reality. 

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ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ DONALD TRUMP GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

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