Go ahead and file this one under: “Bad Trump.”

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is criticizing the mounting global condemnation of Saudi Arabia over the case of missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi. He is comparing it to allegations of sexual assault leveled against now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) October 16, 2018

BREAKING: Trump tells AP that Saudi Arabia being blamed for missing journalist is another case of "guilty until proven innocent." — The Associated Press (@AP) October 16, 2018

POTUS to AP re: Saudi Arabia and murder of #Khashogg: “Here we go again with ‘you’re guilty until proven innocent.’” — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 16, 2018

No. No no no no no.

Totally the same thing https://t.co/LZR1mNWmHk — ConservativeWhiteMan 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@NevilleD35) October 16, 2018

Brett Kavanaugh: “Please stop comparing me to Saudi Arabia.” https://t.co/Y4xlyAevxR — Ben (@BenHowe) October 16, 2018

I'm sure Kavanaugh really appreciates this comparison… https://t.co/mHLoBCwBoQ — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) October 16, 2018

That’s sarcasm, of course. Come on, Donald.

COME THE F*** ON https://t.co/z0U7ZBOvVP — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 16, 2018

ǝʌᴉɟ ʞɹɐԀ lɐɹʇuǝƆ

(ノ°ο°)ノ https://t.co/7HADtEKVn9 — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) October 16, 2018

You just knew the streak couldn’t last. First “horse face” and now this. STFU Donnie. Now. https://t.co/86tBzpUmND — ƧЦƧΛП (@wayward_okie) October 16, 2018

This is vile. The Saudis dismembered Khashoggi. If we can't criticize and stand up to that, what's left? https://t.co/l6fHyLzeQh — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) October 16, 2018

