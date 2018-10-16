Go ahead and file this one under: “Bad Trump.”

No. No no no no no.

Trending

That’s sarcasm, of course. Come on, Donald.

***

Related:

NEW: Jamal Khashoggi allegedly recorded his own murder on his Apple Watch

Angry New York Times columnist badly burned by Sean Davis tweet about Saudi Arabia connections

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Brett KavanaughJamal KhashoggiSaudi Arabia