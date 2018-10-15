Bob Hugin is a Republican running to unseat Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez in New Jersey. And if there’s any justice, he’ll beat Menendez in a landslide:
This new ad by @BobHugin is absolutely savage. pic.twitter.com/Sl68BR6wAX
— Caleb SkHull 💀🎃👻 (@CalebJHull) October 15, 2018
Now that’s a campaign ad.
Whoa. https://t.co/cPM0QyRi0f
— Nick Jacob (@nicktjacob) October 15, 2018
🔥🔥🔥
— Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) October 15, 2018
Both Barrels….💥💥
— 🐓Midwest🇺🇸Soup🐓⭐⭐⭐ (@ScottS92461709) October 15, 2018
— Patrick 🦖 (@Irish_Thunder79) October 15, 2018
Ouch!
— william (@Boltsfan33) October 15, 2018
OUCH. Get Bob Menendez some anti-burn creme. pic.twitter.com/5wr2ieHkpf
— Voice of The Mute (@eduardoauthor) October 15, 2018
Hellova ad !!!
— Greg Hayes (@GrgHys) October 15, 2018
Wow that was brutal!!
— Dominic DiMatteo (@DominicDimatte1) October 15, 2018
This is justifiably brutal. https://t.co/UTutEqbB4p
— It's Only Words (@itsonlywords) October 15, 2018
Indeed. Bob Menendez’s political career should’ve been over ages ago. It’s long past time he pay for his crimes.
YES, YES, YES! Finally!!
Let's go!!!! GET HIM OUT OF OFFICE! #NJSen
— Sunny (@GirlGoneBye) October 15, 2018
***
