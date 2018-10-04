What a shame that Brett Kavanaugh won’t be confirmed with this guy’s blessing:
Just read the FBI report on Kavanaugh – if that’s an investigation, it’s a bullshit investigation. pic.twitter.com/9D8oeVMEoU
— Senator Bob Menendez (@SenatorMenendez) October 4, 2018
To be fair, Bob Menendez has good reason to piss on the FBI.
Please explain the reasons for your intimate experience with FBI investigations for those who might be unaware. https://t.co/qeFduhPiKf
— Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) October 4, 2018
Clearly Bob Menendez lacks the temperament to be a United States Senator.