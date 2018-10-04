What a shame that Brett Kavanaugh won’t be confirmed with this guy’s blessing:

Just read the FBI report on Kavanaugh – if that’s an investigation, it’s a bullshit investigation. pic.twitter.com/9D8oeVMEoU — Senator Bob Menendez (@SenatorMenendez) October 4, 2018

To be fair, Bob Menendez has good reason to piss on the FBI.

Please explain the reasons for your intimate experience with FBI investigations for those who might be unaware. https://t.co/qeFduhPiKf — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) October 4, 2018

And this guy knows FBI investigations! https://t.co/BUMiGCdqy3 — Mike DeBonis (@mikedebonis) October 4, 2018

….and no one knows what's it's like to be investigated like Bob Menendez. — El Greco (@ElGrecoNJ) October 4, 2018

Cut him a little slack, he’s got his own beefs with the FBI. https://t.co/V8BsTtrAtU — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) October 4, 2018

Better than the one performed on you? — Ken Snyder (@KenSnyder4) October 4, 2018

Bob thinks all FBI investigations are supposed to be about underage hookers because of his extensive history with them. https://t.co/yeLzsttOWh — Liars Never Win (@liars_never_win) October 4, 2018

Classless. And just to remind you, Senator. If unsubstantiated sexual allegations would be enough to ruin a man’s life in this country, you would now be in an orange jumpsuit locked up in some Federal correctional facility, not walking the halls of the United States Senate. https://t.co/DSvCQ0rurx — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) October 4, 2018

Oh, snap.

Sit this one out Senator — Souv (@SrSouva) October 4, 2018

He really should. And not just because of the whole FBI thing.

That language is not very becoming of a Senator. https://t.co/keg7xbNL5o — Alyssa E. Hackbarth (@AlyssaEinDC) October 4, 2018

Clearly Bob Menendez lacks the temperament to be a United States Senator.