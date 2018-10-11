You don’t have to agree with Kanye West to think that what the media are doing to him right now is gross.

I’ve never been a Kanye West fan but watching the media savage him right now is making me physically ill. — Heather (@hboulware) October 11, 2018

MSNBC hosts Ali Velshi and Stephanie Ruhle were beside themselves over Kanye’s meeting with Donald Trump today. Not to be outdone, CNN personalities are piling on as well:

Sad. @SECupp said it best about the Kanye-Trump meeting: "That was really sad. I think you had there a man who's clearly not okay, and a president who's willing to who's willing to exploit that." pic.twitter.com/JuadQFMxkH — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 11, 2018

It’s one thing to dislike Donald Trump; it’s another thing entirely to diagnose Kanye West as mentally ill and accuse Trump of exploiting him. Where was this outcry from CNN when President Obama paraded celebrity after celebrity in front of the media’s cameras?

@ddlovato openly struggles with mental illness and you never said anything about Hillary exploiting her. — I hate Halloween, dont @ me (@Tim05482765) October 11, 2018

What’s really sad here is how S.E. Cupp has allowed her aversion to Trump to warp her sense of perspective.

an entitled rich white woman makes assumptions about a black mans(who I bet she doesnt know at all) mental health and claims that the President is exploiting him…Guaranteed Jim Brown wouldnt be there if he thought he was being exploited — onthehalfshell (@quahogRIclam) October 11, 2018

"clearly not OK"? How does she know? — Dennis Holmberg (@dentrev1) October 11, 2018

Y'all aren't mental health experts. — RockyTopRev (@PastorJustinR) October 11, 2018

And where did she get her medical degree? — D Mac- (@dougm7914) October 11, 2018

Since when is it OK for “journalists” to diagnose people’s mental state? The only thing “Sad” is the state of so called Journalism. — Icarus Dei 🇺🇸 (@IcarusDei) October 11, 2018

Keep doing this. Keep calling him mentally ill. You people are transparent. https://t.co/mBT3zPPpPD — ηєνα (@pipandbaby) October 11, 2018

It doesn’t get more transparent than this.

Here’s an exit question for S.E. Cupp et al:

so why are you covering it live and facilitating that exploitation? — Corey Atad (@CoreyAtad) October 11, 2018

Inquiring minds wanna know.

And you are exploiting them all — RockyTopRev (@PastorJustinR) October 11, 2018

Let's make sure that we talk about it and show it non stop for the next 24 hours. -Non exploitative CNN asshat — Ice Ice Boofy (@DirtyWaterFan) October 11, 2018

We see you, CNN. We see all of you.

Shame on the media. — Nickel 🐻 (@AkaColie) October 11, 2018

***

