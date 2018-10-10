Can you believe those Trump-loving white nationalists and their flaming racism? They really need to take a page from the Resistance’s book and learn a lesson or two about tolerance.

Oh, wait:

According to the folks over at CNN, Kanye West is the "Token Negro" pic.twitter.com/6It30bLix4 — Mike (@Fuctupmind) October 10, 2018

THIS is @CNN? "Kanye West is what happens when negroes don't read." (Laughter around) "Listen, black folks are about to TRADE Kanye West in the racial draft … he's an attention whore … he's the token negro of the Trump administration."#DoBetter pic.twitter.com/jVWYY4dRje — Conservative Review (@CR) October 10, 2018

“Kanye West is what happens when negroes don’t read.” “The token negro of the Trump administration.” Now, from where we’re sitting, those statements are pretty damn racist. But Don Lemon thinks they’re effing hysterical, so they must be OK.

Last night on @CNN, Kanye West was called a “token negro” and a “dumb negro”. I want you guys to imagine if those words were EVER uttered on @FoxNews. CNN has finally committed to going full blown RACIST. They want their slaves back 😂😂@Bakari_Sellers @donlemon #TRUMP2020 https://t.co/QL2RGvHlLo — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) October 10, 2018

We give Candace Owens a hard time around here, but on this, she’s right. CNN is taking advantage of a glaring double standard — and they should be ashamed.

Unbelievable. These people have lost all sense of how to engage in meaningful debate. I can't even imagine if a GOPer on Fox News described his policy differences with a Black American as being "what happens when Negroes don't read." There would riots in the streets. https://t.co/PvDEKv62Lg — Meech (@michi83) October 10, 2018

How is that not racist? — Elisa Burgos (@ElisaMorris712) October 10, 2018

Oh, it’s definitely racist.

Just to update everyone on The Left’s new language police rules: (1) Calling a mob “a mob” is Bad.

(2) Calling a black man a “Token Negro” is Good. Thanks for clearing that up for us,@DonLemon & @CNN.pic.twitter.com/rP73mHuhij — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) October 10, 2018

> "Lets not monkey this up"@donlemon: OMG THE RACISM!!! THE DISGUST!!! THIS IS NOT THE AMERICA I KNOW!!! LOOK AT THESE TEARS ON MY FACE!!!! > "Kanye West is a mentally ill house negro"@donlemon: LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO — Mujahed (@kebejay) October 10, 2018

So it’s scary and offensive to call a mob a mob but hilarious to call Kanye a ‘House negro’ Just need a quick update on this, @donlemon — Mujahed (@kebejay) October 10, 2018

We’ll wait. Don Lemon is probably still laughing so he’ll need some time.

