Can you believe those Trump-loving white nationalists and their flaming racism? They really need to take a page from the Resistance’s book and learn a lesson or two about tolerance.

Oh, wait:

“Kanye West is what happens when negroes don’t read.” “The token negro of the Trump administration.” Now, from where we’re sitting, those statements are pretty damn racist. But Don Lemon thinks they’re effing hysterical, so they must be OK.

We give Candace Owens a hard time around here, but on this, she’s right. CNN is taking advantage of a glaring double standard — and they should be ashamed.

Oh, it’s definitely racist.

We’ll wait. Don Lemon is probably still laughing so he’ll need some time.

