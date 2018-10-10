As Twitchy told you yesterday, CNN’s Brooke Baldwin did some pearl-clutching over a commentator referring to leftists who confronted Ted Cruz and his wife in a restaurant as a “mob.” CNN’s Don Lemon also recently joined the parade of liberals defending the Left’s behavior:

Don Lemon: People Harassing Ted Cruz at Restaurant Wasn't 'Mob Behavior,' It's 'People Who Are Upset' https://t.co/h3UCzcZSW7 pic.twitter.com/69xZ78C9t5 — Mediaite (@Mediaite) October 10, 2018

@SenOrrinHatch has heard enough of that liberal spin:

Members have been attacked, shot, had home addresses (where their families live) posted online, been accosted during family dinners, and received every kind of death threat. It’s alarming to hear media minimize at as just "people who are upset."https://t.co/wXrD79KCq1 — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) October 10, 2018

And yet CNN talking heads keep on minimizing what’s going on.

The media is condoning this despicable behavior….that is why their ratings are so poor…however, the wackos are listening to them and encouraged to do these things…It is not acceptable! https://t.co/RymeIW1wFo — Elaine (@epartenheimer) October 10, 2018

What do you expect from @CNN or anyone on the left… https://t.co/NahxU6ZYhs — MetsFanForLife (@roseh15) October 10, 2018