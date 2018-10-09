Well, we may have finally found a word that offends Brooke Baldwin even more than “boobs”:

WATCH: Brooke Baldwin Clashes With CNN Commentator Matt Lewis for Calling Ted Cruz Restaurant Protesters a ‘Mob’ https://t.co/u8UPACSDZG pic.twitter.com/3Pc7tsmtJJ — Mediaite (@Mediaite) October 9, 2018

Does driving people out of restaurants and banging on the Supreme Court walls sound “pretty mobby” to you? pic.twitter.com/2fiIyzedXF — Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) October 9, 2018

Mary Katharine Ham is right: It’s pretty damn mobby. Sorry … are we allowed to say that?

Good Lord.

.@BrookeBCNN scolds @mattklewis for using word "mob" to describe people who went after Ted Cruz in restaurant. If a bunch of red hats chanted at and chased Mazie Hirono out of a restaurant, would she interrupt her guest and chide him for using "mob" to describe them? Come on now. pic.twitter.com/EzC6xeC1h3 — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) October 9, 2018

Ah, but that would be different. Because obviously.

My favorite part is how @BrookeBCNN doesn't actually have an argument about what defines a mob, just that calling a leftist mob a mob is a DoublePlusUngood thought.#PrettyMobby https://t.co/btrEpAMsLg — Pete Kaliner (@PeteKaliner) October 9, 2018

Real Journalism is something else.

Why do we pretend political activists like Brooke Baldwin are news reporters? https://t.co/JMNyk2T52m — Aubrey Bear (@NotReallyABear2) October 9, 2018

Trust us: We stopped pretending a long time ago.

CNN Anchor @BrookeBCNN absolutely embarrasses herself arguing that pundits can't refer to an obvious mob as a mob. https://t.co/txbzYgIQ6X — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) October 9, 2018

This is a clown show. https://t.co/7HCwwTcD0g — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) October 9, 2018

This … is CNN.