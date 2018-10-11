Media luminaries like CNN’s Brooke Baldwin suddenly have a big problem with the word “mob.” At least when conservatives and Republicans use it to define the hordes of screaming leftists harassing and threatening them.

But Real Journalists didn’t always have such a problem with “the M word.” Commentary’s Noah Rothman didn’t have to turn over too many rocks to find some examples of our media betters throwing “mob” around without a second thought:

Nice little thread here linking media-types who happily called the Tea Party a mob, but are now besides themselves with anger that people would call the Resistance folks a mob. https://t.co/wettQn3pHC — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) October 10, 2018

Take a look:

Taibbi: "Beneath the surface, the Tea Party is little more than a weird and disorderly mob…" https://t.co/TOCUooxWx3 — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) October 10, 2018

"'It doesn’t make me nervous as all,' the congressman said, when asked how the mob-like atmosphere made him feel. https://t.co/juqec785YO — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) October 10, 2018

"It has nothing to do with being racist or an angry mob, as some critics have charged…" https://t.co/ZNJrOBxGKv — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) October 10, 2018

"This is part of a general phenomenon dubbed 'Smart Mobs'…" https://t.co/SE2bjhrzE3 — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) October 10, 2018

"He calls Tea Party activists a 'libertarian mob' …" https://t.co/QdnOJy7Ht1 — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) October 10, 2018

"Historical fraudulence is like a disease, a contagious psychosis which can lead to mob hysteria and worse." https://t.co/gzhYbpDjqC — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) October 10, 2018

No doubt there’s plenty more where that came from.

