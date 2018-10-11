Media luminaries like CNN’s Brooke Baldwin suddenly have a big problem with the word “mob.” At least when conservatives and Republicans use it to define the hordes of screaming leftists harassing and threatening them.

But Real Journalists didn’t always have such a problem with “the M word.” Commentary’s Noah Rothman didn’t have to turn over too many rocks to find some examples of our media betters throwing “mob” around without a second thought:

Take a look:

No doubt there’s plenty more where that came from.

