When Chris Hayes isn’t crying into his sweater, he’s churning out hot takes like this:

There’s that aversion to “the M word,” again. It’s not the actions that offend our media betters, just the terminology used to describe those actions. Pathetic.

But seriously, though.

Trending

Extremely so.

Still think you’re helping your cause, Chris?

That’s not all he’s doing. He’s also pulling an Aaron Blake and turning this back around to conservatives:

What’s really amazing is that Hayes thinks that’s a brilliant observation.

Also amazing? This:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Chris HayescivilityConservatismconservativesincivilityJeff Flakemobprotesters