Is a young women who survived sexual assault telling a US Senator to listen to her story an example of the "mob?" Is that incivility? — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) October 10, 2018

Your mom is an example of the mob — Mujahed (@kebejay) October 10, 2018

This is so disingenuous. — Dustin Templeton (@dtempleton_smb) October 10, 2018

If you mean the confrontation at the elevator with Sen. Flake, then yes, it is gross incivility. Suppose it had been Susan Collins in the elevator, and a male had talked that way to her? "Look at me when I'm talking to you!" If you have forgotten, check it out on YouTube. — Olive Peebo (@OliveSquig) October 10, 2018

Which group did that young woman work for again? Who funded her over $100K/year salary? Was “look at me when I talk to you” a slogan they were all practicing and NOT a spontaneous expression of grief? https://t.co/dvAh3PRwIB — Boofieleaks (@notwokieleaks) October 10, 2018

1. Rushing the Capitol steps

2. Banging on SCOTUS doors, trying to pry them open

3. Continual harrassment of Senators in restaurants, outside their homes Them's right there is some mobs, Mr. Journalist. — Voice of The Mute (@eduardoauthor) October 10, 2018

A leftist mob is when republicans are being shot at, doxxed, stabbed, beaten, run out of restaurants, sent death threats and ricin via mail, stalked and having our property damaged. Keep celebrating and playing dumb, you're helping us build a big beautiful red wave. Many thanks. — Snake Plissken (@SnakePIisskenLA) October 10, 2018

"HeeERRrrrrrrp i'M jUst asKiNg QuesTIonS DeeerrrrRRRPPpp" https://t.co/rCeA1VDuIG — Ordy's Amish Pumpkin Spice Butter (@OrdyPackard) October 10, 2018

Conservatism's ability to be both victor and victim will never cease to amaze. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) October 10, 2018

Kavanaugh was the *victim* of a vicious smear campaign — including being called a gang rapist — which doesn’t change just because the GOP was the *victor* in a Senate confirmation battle. There’s literally nothing amazing about both of those things being true at the same time. https://t.co/fJJT8lWhSj — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) October 10, 2018

