As Twitchy told you, over the weekend, Taylor Swift decided it was time to wade into political waters at last. For her first trick, she endorsed Tennessee Democratic Senate candidate Phil Bredesen — who said that he would have voted to confirm Brett Kavanaugh — over his Republican opponent Marsha Blackburn.

Plenty of conservatives were rolling their eyes, not necessarily because Swift was coming out as a Democrat, but because she felt like she had to get political. And according to Salon, that constituted a bona fide meltdown:

Conservatives meltdown on Twitter after Taylor Swift endorses a Democratic candidate https://t.co/R0H2OXL1SL — Salon (@Salon) October 8, 2018

Hmmm.

Melt down? I mostly saw people saying it was nice she rewarded him for backing Kavanaugh. https://t.co/jBJP4QqwYF — Instapundit.com (@instapundit) October 8, 2018

Weird, completely missed this "meltdown" https://t.co/vVTKzdIjQ2 — My Friends Call Me Boof (@JammieWF) October 8, 2018

Yeah, so did we. But let’s hear them out:

Via the Daily Beast, this endorsement did not go over well with many of Swift’s one-time white supremacist fans, who angrily posted about Swift’s betrayal over the weekend on 4Chan’s /pol/ message board. “WE MUST SAVE HER!” wrote one distraught white nationalist Swift fan upon hearing the news. … However, most 4Chan posters dismissed Swift as a lost cause, and said she would pay for not becoming a full-throated backer of white nationalism. … One particularly bitter 4Chan user even went so far as to predict that Swift would “die of a stroke” this month as divine retribution for her betrayal.

So pissy randos on 4chan are the only evidence of a “conservative meltdown”?

No meltdown and not on Twitter. Kinda don’t know what you’re talking about Salon huh… — Wittorical (@Wittorical) October 8, 2018

this article cites a daily beast article by @willsommer who quotes two posters from a single 4chan thread https://t.co/qEqh3yspbJ — Booe! Gabriel Simonson 👻 (@SaysSimonson) October 8, 2018

conservatives = 4chan? — OwningLibs (@OwningL) October 8, 2018

This headline doesn’t match the article.

Like…at all.

Who the hell wrote this, and how did they mistake 4chan for Twitter? #embarrassing — Emma the Operatic Bot (@OperaticBot) October 8, 2018

To answer your questions:

Explains so much.

Meltdown was Saturday, pal and it wasn’t conservatives!😂😂😂 — Lindsay Bachman (@Lins1959) October 8, 2018