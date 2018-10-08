Wow, guys. Raw Story is really hitting it outta the park today. First, one of their senior editors shamed — and then blamed — GOP Rep. Steve Scalise for being the victim of an assassination attempt.

Now comes this:

Nice headline, Raw Story. Too bad it’s not even remotely accurate (starts around the 3:20 mark):

HuffPost’s Yashar Ali, who’s a rare media straight shooter, quickly called out Raw Story on their bullsh*t:

Ali is absolutely right.

Raw Story could learn a thing or two from Ali.

Garbage “journalism” as usual, Raw Story.

How much time have you got?

They can’t. But you can bet they’ll find a way to be worse.

