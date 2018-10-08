Wow, guys. Raw Story is really hitting it outta the park today. First, one of their senior editors shamed — and then blamed — GOP Rep. Steve Scalise for being the victim of an assassination attempt.
Now comes this:
WATCH: Meghan McCain tearfully opens up about drinking through her dad’s cancer https://t.co/dndcYO6a1D
— Raw Story (@RawStory) October 8, 2018
Nice headline, Raw Story. Too bad it’s not even remotely accurate (starts around the 3:20 mark):
HuffPost’s Yashar Ali, who’s a rare media straight shooter, quickly called out Raw Story on their bullsh*t:
What the hell is this BS? @MeghanMcCain told a story about getting drunk with @HuntsmanAbby when she found out about her dad’s diagnosis and talked about drinking with colleagues a few times. The framing here is false and absurd. https://t.co/5JZ6fY1DHO
— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 8, 2018
Ali is absolutely right.
Thank you @yashar !
— dixie dodd (@dixieldodd) October 8, 2018
I am so thankful for your sane voice Yashar.
— stevenjaba (@stevenjaba) October 8, 2018
Raw Story could learn a thing or two from Ali.
Completely irresponsible headline
— Diana 🇺🇸 (@DMR09) October 8, 2018
Garbage “journalism” as usual, Raw Story.
that's not what she said at all…smh
— Lynne🤓🌊☮️ (@zoubisou62) October 8, 2018
That is not what she said. This headline is BS! Geez, what is going on with the media these days?
— Paula Caldarella (@Dwoodmom) October 8, 2018
How much time have you got?
This is BS. It’s not what she said.
— Gerri Stone (@stoneski28) October 8, 2018
Horrible, misleading headline. #ShameOnYou #FakeNews
— Ann (@afavon440) October 8, 2018
She made jokes about drinking twice with her cohosts and THIS is your headline?
Be better than this.
— spdodger (@spdodger) October 8, 2018
They can’t. But you can bet they’ll find a way to be worse.