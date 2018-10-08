Wow, guys. Raw Story is really hitting it outta the park today. First, one of their senior editors shamed — and then blamed — GOP Rep. Steve Scalise for being the victim of an assassination attempt.

Now comes this:

WATCH: Meghan McCain tearfully opens up about drinking through her dad’s cancer https://t.co/dndcYO6a1D — Raw Story (@RawStory) October 8, 2018

Nice headline, Raw Story. Too bad it’s not even remotely accurate (starts around the 3:20 mark):

HuffPost’s Yashar Ali, who’s a rare media straight shooter, quickly called out Raw Story on their bullsh*t:

What the hell is this BS? @MeghanMcCain told a story about getting drunk with @HuntsmanAbby when she found out about her dad’s diagnosis and talked about drinking with colleagues a few times. The framing here is false and absurd. https://t.co/5JZ6fY1DHO — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 8, 2018

Ali is absolutely right.

I am so thankful for your sane voice Yashar. — stevenjaba (@stevenjaba) October 8, 2018

Raw Story could learn a thing or two from Ali.

Completely irresponsible headline — Diana 🇺🇸 (@DMR09) October 8, 2018

Garbage “journalism” as usual, Raw Story.

that's not what she said at all…smh — Lynne🤓🌊☮️ (@zoubisou62) October 8, 2018

That is not what she said. This headline is BS! Geez, what is going on with the media these days? — Paula Caldarella (@Dwoodmom) October 8, 2018

How much time have you got?

This is BS. It’s not what she said. — Gerri Stone (@stoneski28) October 8, 2018

She made jokes about drinking twice with her cohosts and THIS is your headline? Be better than this. — spdodger (@spdodger) October 8, 2018

They can’t. But you can bet they’ll find a way to be worse.