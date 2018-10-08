Taylor Swift wading into the political fray is the gift that keeps on giving. Giving us a headache, that is.
We would’ve been really happy for this whole thing to fade away. Instead, we get this:
.@VoteMarsha, look what you made her do. @taylorswift13 doesn’t like your little games and she wants Tennesseans to know that you’ve been in the swamp long enough. It’s time for some fresh air up in Washington. https://t.co/DC11TVODMh
— Phil Bredesen (@PhilBredesen) October 8, 2018
Oh.
Ooooooooook then… pic.twitter.com/v3oyrrxgrc
— Daniel Vaughan (@dvaughanCI) October 8, 2018
'How do you do, fellow kids?' https://t.co/Tn6CV74Kgn
— Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) October 8, 2018
Is anyone else uncomfortable? We’re uncomfortable.
— 🍁 I Am I 🍁 (@NM_Che56) October 8, 2018
Yeah, staying quiet was probably the better play man.
— Crypto Renoir (@HavMercyBaby) October 8, 2018
Please delete this. It just sounds dumb and annoying.
— Chris (@ManchildOf300) October 8, 2018
No, Phil. Just no. Delete this tweet and campaign your behind off. Good luck.
— 🌎 Chock Full O’ Feck 💪 (@THE_CathyKent) October 8, 2018
Get a media person. Quickly.
— Alex Smith (@Player518214) October 8, 2018
Dear God Phil no, just no. Focus on the campaign and leave this to an “cool” intern.
— James Smith (@jymbo916) October 8, 2018
This tweet is almost as bad as your Kavanaugh endorsement. Come on man. I’m going to vote for you but get it together.
— *Clever Halloween Pun Goes Here* (@JakeBasner) October 8, 2018
please hire cool people to write your social media posts instead this is so cringe and i say that as a registered dem
— Calvin (@calvinstowell) October 8, 2018
Honestly, Phil Bredesen deserves to lose now.
She’ll never recover from this. https://t.co/cISZTABnsV
— hiraj sashmi (@SirajAHashmi) October 8, 2018
We may not, either.
I wish the lord would take me now https://t.co/6r4JpXIyQE
— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 8, 2018
@TVsJonLee *lights self on fire*
— Dana Childs (@patsfan2345) October 8, 2018
