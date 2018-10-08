Taylor Swift wading into the political fray is the gift that keeps on giving. Giving us a headache, that is.

We would’ve been really happy for this whole thing to fade away. Instead, we get this:

.@VoteMarsha, look what you made her do. @taylorswift13 doesn’t like your little games and she wants Tennesseans to know that you’ve been in the swamp long enough. It’s time for some fresh air up in Washington. https://t.co/DC11TVODMh — Phil Bredesen (@PhilBredesen) October 8, 2018

Oh.

'How do you do, fellow kids?' https://t.co/Tn6CV74Kgn — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) October 8, 2018

Is anyone else uncomfortable? We’re uncomfortable.

Yeah, staying quiet was probably the better play man. — Crypto Renoir (@HavMercyBaby) October 8, 2018

Please delete this. It just sounds dumb and annoying. — Chris (@ManchildOf300) October 8, 2018

No, Phil. Just no. Delete this tweet and campaign your behind off. Good luck. — 🌎 Chock Full O’ Feck 💪 (@THE_CathyKent) October 8, 2018

Get a media person. Quickly. — Alex Smith (@Player518214) October 8, 2018

Dear God Phil no, just no. Focus on the campaign and leave this to an “cool” intern. — James Smith (@jymbo916) October 8, 2018

This tweet is almost as bad as your Kavanaugh endorsement. Come on man. I’m going to vote for you but get it together. — *Clever Halloween Pun Goes Here* (@JakeBasner) October 8, 2018

please hire cool people to write your social media posts instead this is so cringe and i say that as a registered dem — Calvin (@calvinstowell) October 8, 2018

Honestly, Phil Bredesen deserves to lose now.

She’ll never recover from this. https://t.co/cISZTABnsV — hiraj sashmi (@SirajAHashmi) October 8, 2018

We may not, either.

I wish the lord would take me now https://t.co/6r4JpXIyQE — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 8, 2018

***

Related:

‘Meltdown?’ Salon pushes fake news about Taylor Swift and ‘conservatives’ (with a little help from guess-who)