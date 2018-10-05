As Twitchy told you, Lisa Murkowski offered up a horrendous excuse for voting against ending debate on Brett Kavanaugh.

MURKOWSKI: "I made—took the very very difficult vote that I did. I believe that Brett Kavanaugh is a good man, I believe that he is a good man, it just may be that in my view he’s not the right man for the court at this time." — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) October 5, 2018

Commentary’s Noah Rothman was one of many who pointed out an obvious flaw in Murkowski’s reasoning:

The problem is, by ratifying this tactic and establishing the precedent that all but unsupported accusations from childhood can sink a candidate, you'll never get another conservative jurist on the Court again. But it's nice that she thinks he's a "good man," I guess. https://t.co/ZjuTs1Ostd — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) October 5, 2018

And then “Death of Expertise” author and outspoken Trump critic (in the Evan McMullin vein) Tom Nichols crapped out this little nugget:

He disqualified himself. What the Dems did was awful. What he did was worse. https://t.co/f32YJOzjPO — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) October 5, 2018

Wow. From deep within her lair, Jennifer Rubin is kicking herself for not making such an awful point that concisely.

You've got to be kidding me. — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) October 5, 2018

Dead serious. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) October 5, 2018

Add that to the long list of things you’re wrong about, Tom. Because you’re clearly not a serious person.

Disagree. He was fighting for his integrity. You would have done the same. — Marty Tantum (@martytantum) October 5, 2018

Not sure about that. Tom doesn’t seem to have any integrity to fight for.

That's a nutty take — Athena (@SoCalViews) October 5, 2018

Narrator: It was not worse — Jake R. (@jaker1419) October 5, 2018

Jesus. Who hurt you? — Treasurer of the “Keg City Club” (@c13489) October 5, 2018

Something happened to him.

What he did was worse? That is ridiculous. This cannot be a serious tweet. 👎🏻 — Rachel🖤 (@loveof_horror) October 5, 2018

What, exactly, did he do to disqualify himself? — Chuck Vipperman (@ChuckVipperman) October 5, 2018

What he did was not worse.

You can even think it's disqualifying b/c you hold high standards for the Court, but that Dems did here was the most grotesque thing I've seen in politics in my adult life. — PoliMath (@politicalmath) October 5, 2018

That comparative assessment is insane. Even if you think he should not be confirmed based on his testimony. — Jeremy Senderowicz (@jsende) October 5, 2018

Even if you think that his testimony at the hearing in response to being smeared was disqualifying, the idea that such a reaction is worse than the actual partisan smear campaign and process violations is insane and ridiculous. Cc: @NoahCRothman — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) October 5, 2018

“Falsely accusing someone of rape, gang rape, and running a gang rape ring in high school is awful, but getting mad at people for falsely accusing you of rape, gang rape, and running a gang rape ring in high school is way worse.” – Tom Unnnnnnfolllllowwwwww — Aubrey Bear (@NotReallyABear2) October 5, 2018

The "I can't believe Kavanaugh defended himself in the way he did when his life was ruined after being accused of gang rape" argument is the absolute worst. https://t.co/kwEBIBAscI — Caleb SkHull 💀🎃👻 (@CalebJHull) October 5, 2018

This take is hot, nuclear garbage and you deserve the vitriol. — The Purple Pilgrim (@Purple_Pilgrim8) October 5, 2018

"Expert analysis" is admitting a man was smeared with false accusations of gang rape but saying defending himself was worse than the smear https://t.co/0v9cWnEsCr — Sam (@Sam_5thEstate) October 5, 2018

Funny how defending your name and being angry at the ppl smearing and lying about you while your daughter and wife are being harassed and threatened is worse than the ppl actually lying and smearing you. The death of expertise indeed — Mujahed (@kebejay) October 5, 2018

But, he's an "expert," Jay. — John Cooper (@thejcoop) October 5, 2018

Expertise died, alright. But as @instapundit

rightly noted, it was by suicide, not murder. — Yali Elkin (@yalielkin) October 5, 2018

Hope your new cocktail party playmates appreciate you. — TFC3Tweets (@TFC3Tweets) October 5, 2018

***

Related:

InstaBURN: Instapundit OWNS Tom Nichols in short back-and-forth over the ‘Ruling Class’ and the NRA