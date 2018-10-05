As Twitchy told you, Lisa Murkowski offered up a horrendous excuse for voting against ending debate on Brett Kavanaugh.

Commentary’s Noah Rothman was one of many who pointed out an obvious flaw in Murkowski’s reasoning:

And then “Death of Expertise” author and outspoken Trump critic (in the Evan McMullin vein) Tom Nichols crapped out this little nugget:

Wow. From deep within her lair, Jennifer Rubin is kicking herself for not making such an awful point that concisely.

Add that to the long list of things you’re wrong about, Tom. Because you’re clearly not a serious person.

Not sure about that. Tom doesn’t seem to have any integrity to fight for.

Something happened to him.

