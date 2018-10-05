As Twitchy told you, ostensible GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski was a “no” on the Senate’s cloture vote on Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation. Fortunately, that wasn’t enough to derail the confirmation process, but if there’s any justice, Murkowski will have derailed her career:
Murowski just told reporters in the hallway that Cloture was a "mistake." Reports are that she met with several sexual assault survivors yesterday who had a great impact and she was receptive to what they had to say. #KavanaughConfirmation
This Murkowski quote sums up her no vote on Kavanaugh: “If people who are victims, if people feel that there’s no fairness in our system, particularly within our courts, we’ve gone down a path that is not good and right for this country.”
MURKOWSKI: "I made—took the very very difficult vote that I did. I believe that Brett Kavanaugh is a good man, I believe that he is a good man, it just may be that in my view he’s not the right man for the court at this time."
Full quote from Murkowski to a gaggle this hour: pic.twitter.com/tT3EeBWzqP
Talk about a word salad. A totally rotten one, at that.
Murkowski is garbage.
A decision this important based on uncorroborated allegations and emotion over facts and reason.
Pure. Garbage. https://t.co/JrDfV97Yfh
This is shameful. @lisamurkowski knows there is no substantial evidence that Kavanaugh committed a sexual assault. Trying to punish him for the crimes of other people is despicable. https://t.co/GnvMTkkYyj
If she really believes this she’s a tremendous coward. https://t.co/eoXqd69Qu2
The problem is, by ratifying this tactic and establishing the precedent that all but unsupported accusations from childhood can sink a candidate, you'll never get another conservative jurist on the Court again. But it's nice that she thinks he's a "good man," I guess. https://t.co/ZjuTs1Ostd
So in other words, @lisamurkowski is willing to throw Kavanaugh into the volcano to appease the angry spirits. https://t.co/FlNPliXhVl
In short, she means the smear attack tainted a good man, and she doesn't want that on the court. This is the least defensible, most destructive position. https://t.co/v0S399dMNr
If you genuinely believe Kavanaugh is a bad man, then I can at least understand voting no. But thinking he’s a good man & still voting no is ridic. Kavanaugh shouldn’t be a stand-in for every bad man who got away with it if you think he’s innocent. We shouldn’t destroy good men. https://t.co/ih4n2UeYKu
Murkowski is basically proposing to punish Kavanaugh for objecting to a partisan smear campaign aimed at him. She admits this isn't about his qualifications. This is rewarding awful behavior and encouraging more of it.
How is that just? https://t.co/Q2pFzpxiW2
She admits he is qualified. She concedes the allegations against him are without basis by calling him a good man. She admits he has not been treated fairly.
Then she suggests we reward that unfair treatment. This would only encourage them to do it again.
I hope some of her colleagues try to talk some sense into her by tomorrow. Even if he is confirmed without her vote, giving in to the mob like this would be an awful stain on her record.
