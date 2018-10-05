As Twitchy told you, ostensible GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski was a “no” on the Senate’s cloture vote on Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation. Fortunately, that wasn’t enough to derail the confirmation process, but if there’s any justice, Murkowski will have derailed her career:

Murowski just told reporters in the hallway that Cloture was a "mistake." Reports are that she met with several sexual assault survivors yesterday who had a great impact and she was receptive to what they had to say. #KavanaughConfirmation — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) October 5, 2018

This Murkowski quote sums up her no vote on Kavanaugh: “If people who are victims, if people feel that there’s no fairness in our system, particularly within our courts, we’ve gone down a path that is not good and right for this country.” — Paul McLeod (@pdmcleod) October 5, 2018

MURKOWSKI: "I made—took the very very difficult vote that I did. I believe that Brett Kavanaugh is a good man, I believe that he is a good man, it just may be that in my view he’s not the right man for the court at this time." — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) October 5, 2018

Full quote from Murkowski to a gaggle this hour: pic.twitter.com/tT3EeBWzqP — Elise Viebeck (@eliseviebeck) October 5, 2018

Talk about a word salad. A totally rotten one, at that.

Murkowski is garbage. A decision this important based on uncorroborated allegations and emotion over facts and reason. Pure. Garbage. https://t.co/JrDfV97Yfh — RBe (@RBPundit) October 5, 2018

This is shameful. @lisamurkowski knows there is no substantial evidence that Kavanaugh committed a sexual assault. Trying to punish him for the crimes of other people is despicable. https://t.co/GnvMTkkYyj — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) October 5, 2018

If she really believes this she’s a tremendous coward. https://t.co/eoXqd69Qu2 — EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) October 5, 2018

The problem is, by ratifying this tactic and establishing the precedent that all but unsupported accusations from childhood can sink a candidate, you'll never get another conservative jurist on the Court again. But it's nice that she thinks he's a "good man," I guess. https://t.co/ZjuTs1Ostd — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) October 5, 2018

So in other words, @lisamurkowski is willing to throw Kavanaugh into the volcano to appease the angry spirits. https://t.co/FlNPliXhVl — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) October 5, 2018

In short, she means the smear attack tainted a good man, and she doesn't want that on the court. This is the least defensible, most destructive position. https://t.co/v0S399dMNr — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) October 5, 2018

If you genuinely believe Kavanaugh is a bad man, then I can at least understand voting no. But thinking he’s a good man & still voting no is ridic. Kavanaugh shouldn’t be a stand-in for every bad man who got away with it if you think he’s innocent. We shouldn’t destroy good men. https://t.co/ih4n2UeYKu — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) October 5, 2018

Murkowski is basically proposing to punish Kavanaugh for objecting to a partisan smear campaign aimed at him. She admits this isn't about his qualifications. This is rewarding awful behavior and encouraging more of it. How is that just? https://t.co/Q2pFzpxiW2 — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) October 5, 2018

She admits he is qualified. She concedes the allegations against him are without basis by calling him a good man. She admits he has not been treated fairly. Then she suggests we reward that unfair treatment. This would only encourage them to do it again. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) October 5, 2018