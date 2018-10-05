As Twitchy told you, ostensible GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski was a “no” on the Senate’s cloture vote on Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation. Fortunately, that wasn’t enough to derail the confirmation process, but if there’s any justice, Murkowski will have derailed her career:

Talk about a word salad. A totally rotten one, at that.

Trending

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Brett KavanaughclotureLisa Murkowskisexual abusesexual assault