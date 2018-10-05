Was it worth it, Jeff Flake? Delaying the vote on Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to give the mob what they wanted?

Naturally.

Obviously no one — including Jeff Flake — deserves to be harassed by an angry mob. Someone could get hurt, or worse. But Flake’s, well, flakiness with regard to Kavanaugh sent leftist protesters a pretty clear message: That he can be intimidated.

It’s time to say enough.

