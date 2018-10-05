Was it worth it, Jeff Flake? Delaying the vote on Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to give the mob what they wanted?

Unrest outside of Senator Flakes office in the US Capitol. Dozens of arrests are happening. Police are pushing those who don't want to be arrested back to the end of the hall @ABC7News pic.twitter.com/bXJqrnaIRE — Caroline Patrickis (@Cpatrickis) October 5, 2018

Naturally.

This is what happens when someone is viewed as being easily manipulated by a mob. https://t.co/woGgWKrhM5 — Jedediah Bila (@JedediahBila) October 5, 2018

Obviously no one — including Jeff Flake — deserves to be harassed by an angry mob. Someone could get hurt, or worse. But Flake’s, well, flakiness with regard to Kavanaugh sent leftist protesters a pretty clear message: That he can be intimidated.

And this is why u can’t give in to their ignorance like flake did last week. — jax (@mjax284) October 5, 2018

It’s time to say enough.

Here’s the thing: regardless of what happens this weekend, I’ve voting against this crap on Election Day. I’m all in favor of an engaged citizenry. I’ll always be opposed to mob rule. https://t.co/GkiZxwyKwn — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) October 5, 2018

