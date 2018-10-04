Apparently Sen. Orrin Hatch is taking Mitch McConnell’s words to heart and not being intimidated by angry leftist protesters. Which only makes the angry leftist protesters angrier:

If we’re taking a shot at transcribing that exchange, it’s a bit tough with all the screeching, but it sounded like Hatch said “When you grow up, I’ll be glad to.” To which the banshee responded, “When I grow up?!”

Trending

And we’re definitely crying.

We’re gonna miss him, dammit.

Tags: elevatorOrrin Hatchprotesters