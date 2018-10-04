Apparently Sen. Orrin Hatch is taking Mitch McConnell’s words to heart and not being intimidated by angry leftist protesters. Which only makes the angry leftist protesters angrier:

BASED ORRIN HATCH Hatch waves off protesters screaming at him. Protester "Don't you wave your hand at me. I wave my hand at you." Hatch: "Why don't you grow up?" Protesters triggered, melt-down, scream at the 84 year-old Hatch, "Why don't you grow up!!!" I'm crying. pic.twitter.com/8uo7GuliCE — Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 4, 2018

If we’re taking a shot at transcribing that exchange, it’s a bit tough with all the screeching, but it sounded like Hatch said “When you grow up, I’ll be glad to.” To which the banshee responded, “When I grow up?!”

That face says it all I think… pic.twitter.com/cB3GEQqOqE — Jason O' Hara (@Yurt1992) October 4, 2018

And we’re definitely crying.

We’re gonna miss him, dammit.