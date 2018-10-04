Apparently Sen. Orrin Hatch is taking Mitch McConnell’s words to heart and not being intimidated by angry leftist protesters. Which only makes the angry leftist protesters angrier:
BASED ORRIN HATCH
Hatch waves off protesters screaming at him.
Protester "Don't you wave your hand at me. I wave my hand at you."
Hatch: "Why don't you grow up?"
Protesters triggered, melt-down, scream at the 84 year-old Hatch, "Why don't you grow up!!!"
If we’re taking a shot at transcribing that exchange, it’s a bit tough with all the screeching, but it sounded like Hatch said “When you grow up, I’ll be glad to.” To which the banshee responded, “When I grow up?!”
And we’re definitely crying.
We’re gonna miss him, dammit.
