As Twitchy told you last week, someone was doxxing GOP senators during the Brett Kavanaugh hearing, posting personal info like home phone numbers and home addresses online. That someone turned out to be Jackson Cosko, an intern from Democratic Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee’s office.

Well, believe it or not, this disturbing story actually gets worse:

Democrat congressional staffer who doxxed GOP senators also threatened to release their children's health information. https://t.co/wvwtlqPZKn — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 4, 2018

More from Fox News:

A Democratic congressional aide accused of publishing the private information of at least three Republican lawmakers allegedly threatened to leak senators’ children’s health information if a witness told anyone about his activities. … According to a sworn statement by Capitol Police Captain Jason Bell, a witness Tuesday saw Cosko at a computer in a senator’s office, where he used to work, a day after two other unnamed senators’ information had been put on Wikipedia. Cosko worked for other Democratic senators including Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., and former Sen. Barbara Boxer, D-Calif. While earlier reports identified Cosko as an intern for Jackson Lee, his lawyer said that he was working as a fellow in her office, paid by an outside institution. Sources familiar with the case tell Fox News Cosko was in Sen. Hassan’s office, where he was not authorized to be and was caught using a login he was not authorized to use. Cosko earlier was let go by Senator Hassan’s office. A spokesman for Hassan says she “strongly denounces the alleged actions.” According to Bell’s statement, Cosko is alleged to have been confronted by the staffer and then walked out. The staffer then called police. Hours later the witness received an email from “[email protected]” saying: “If you tell anyone I will leak it all. Emails signal conversations gmails. Senators children’s health information and socials.”

Holy cow is right.

Insane — Joe David Myers (@JDMMIG) October 4, 2018

what, that's sick — Melissa (@lovelife4mel) October 4, 2018