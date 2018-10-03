U.S. Capitol Police issued a press release Wednesday evening announcing that they’d made an arrest in the doxxing of Republican senators while they were hearing testimony from Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Early reports were that the person posting the senators’ personal information on Wikipedia was using a computer in the House of Representatives, and that information happened to be right.

Capitol Police report that Jackson A. Cosko, 27, of Washington, D.C., has been charged with Making Public Restricted Personal Information, Witness Tampering, Threats in Interstate Communications, Unauthorized Access of a Government Computer, Identity Theft, Second Degree Burglary, and Unlawful Entry.

Trending

Police say the investigation will continue and additional charges may be forthcoming.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: arrestBrett KavanaughdoxxinginternSheila Jackson LeeWikipedia