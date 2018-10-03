U.S. Capitol Police issued a press release Wednesday evening announcing that they’d made an arrest in the doxxing of Republican senators while they were hearing testimony from Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Early reports were that the person posting the senators’ personal information on Wikipedia was using a computer in the House of Representatives, and that information happened to be right.

Capitol Police report that Jackson A. Cosko, 27, of Washington, D.C., has been charged with Making Public Restricted Personal Information, Witness Tampering, Threats in Interstate Communications, Unauthorized Access of a Government Computer, Identity Theft, Second Degree Burglary, and Unlawful Entry.

UPDATE: The staffer arrested for doxxing GOP senators was actually an *intern* in Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee's office, according to her chief of staff Glenn Rushing. He's no longer with the office as of today's news. https://t.co/ShAotdPR8S — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) October 3, 2018

Rushing noted he wasn't paid by the office, given his status as an intern. Asked if he was concerned about other possible misconduct by Cosko while with Jackson Lee, he added, "We're just cooperating with law enforcement right now." — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) October 3, 2018

Police say the investigation will continue and additional charges may be forthcoming.

