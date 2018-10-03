As Twitchy told you, Christine Blasey Ford’s crackerjack legal team sent a letter to Chuck Grassley stating that they’ll provide the documents Grassley requested “to the FBI when she is interviewed.” The mask has slipped completely, and it’s clear that they’re just stalling at this point.

Well, if Chuck Grassley’s patience wears any thinner, it’ll disappear altogether:

Grassley response: “It’s disappointing that Dr. Ford’s attorneys were willing to share evidence with The Washington Post many weeks ago but to this day refuse to share the same evidence, which Dr. Ford relied on in her testimony, with the Senate." https://t.co/iBl4q89AD8 — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) October 3, 2018

And @ChuckGrassley reponds: “It’s disappointing that Dr. Ford’s attorneys were willing to share evidence with The Washington Post many weeks ago but to this day refuse to share the same evidence, which Dr. Ford relied on in her testimony, with the Senate.” pic.twitter.com/SuBNmPr5RV — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) October 3, 2018

Disappointing … and so very telling.

In a nutshell that’s all you need to know — Scott Cureton (@CuretonScott) October 3, 2018

They have no intention of turning it over which is why they using the bogus FBI excuse nonsense. — John Boy (@GovCorrupted) October 3, 2018

Totally agree! Sad and pathetic and clearly playing games — [email protected] (@sollaura1975) October 3, 2018

Please, Senator Grassley. End this charade and hold the vote.

Just have the vote. — Soccer Thoughts (@_SoccerThoughts) October 3, 2018

Ok enough…vote him in. — PDG (@pdegran) October 3, 2018

@ChuckGrassley Time for cute legal maneuvering is over #VoteNow — chauncygiardino (@chauncygiardino) October 3, 2018

Brett Kavanaugh — and the American people — deserve better than this.