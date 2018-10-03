You’ve got to give it to Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s lawyers — they know how to get their way by threatening delays and setting conditions — even ridiculous ones, such as insisting that Brett Kavanaugh testify first.

As Twitchy reported earlier, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley has formally asked for copies of the therapist’s note which Dr. Ford had shared with the media in order to bolster her case against Kavanaugh. It’s evidence, after all.

Ford’s lawyers have gotten back to Grassley and conveyed that Ford will be happy to hand over the note to the FBI — when the FBI interviews her. As Twitchy reported Tuesday, her legal team bypassed the Judiciary Committee and contacted the FBI directly about an interview. Ford already gave her sworn testimony, but her legal team seems to think something needs to be added or clarified, apparently.

Here’s the letter:

Letter from Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s attorneys to Chairman Grassley. pic.twitter.com/NtZLSD9Kxj — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 3, 2018

“Dr. Ford is prepared to provide those documents to the FBI when she is interviewed.” Again, how is her legal team setting all the conditions here when she’s the accuser?

Dr. Ford’s attorneys have written Grassley saying she is prepared to provided the docs he requested (including therapist notes) to the FBI when she is interviewed. But, they add, “we have not yet heard from the FBI about scheduling an interview with her." — Sam Stein (@samstein) October 3, 2018

This is a joke.. Another way of stalling them giving the FBI the papers…smh — Larry Robidoux (@mrdsgrumpy) October 3, 2018

So the circus goes on and on and on — Nancy Cassada (@jpc1285) October 3, 2018

I'm sure the media will be all over Ford for stating during the hearing that she told the committee everything there was to say and now claims there's more information to provide. https://t.co/Jot3wlghLb — RBe (@RBPundit) October 3, 2018

Apparently, one can routinely defy requests for information from the Senate Judiciary Committee. Good to know. https://t.co/S8B2yoL76U — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) October 3, 2018

That's not acceptable. They should be provided BEFORE any interview… So they can be prepared to ask questions about it. https://t.co/1E9nebI57Q — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) October 3, 2018

What good is it to dump it on them the day of the questioning? That way they'll never get Ford to answer those questions… Which is the whole point. — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) October 3, 2018

Obstruction? — Stephanie T 🌹 (@StephanieT313) October 3, 2018

Confirm the man and end this circus — Frank (@Frankyfigs315) October 3, 2018

Total and complete bullshit. She should hand over the documents regardless of the FBI scheduling an interview. They just want to delay and delay and delay. The country is being scammed. — Post-Punk Crypto (@1971NewOrder) October 3, 2018

Literally obstructing the interview you insisted on, nice move. — Chris (@bclpbclp) October 3, 2018

Lol. More demands in their attempt to delay.

They have zero credibility now.

Should never have had any. — Will Peace ❌ (@Willbpeace) October 3, 2018

Hold them in contempt. Obstruction into an investigation they called for. — JL Wilding 🗽⚖️🇺🇸 (@JLWilding) October 3, 2018

Ford needs to fill in the holes of her testimony. — maddyg (@maddyg55006875) October 3, 2018

We all heard Dr Ford's testamony to the Judicial Committee. The only reason for FBI interview is to drag things out. #KavanaughHearings — Harry (@goph55er) October 3, 2018

She wants to continue her story, need to add more to it, that's why they want an interview. I now remember. — Kevin (@walkingdevs) October 3, 2018

Evidence should not be held ransom — JM Kelly (@JuMiKelly) October 3, 2018

In other words, we're not giving them to you so you can leak them selectively. — Karen R. [email protected] Karen Rae (@FBIsMostHaunted) October 3, 2018

Enough with the reindeer games. This is not the posture of a cooperative witness who wants to tell her story. — Vin Sidious (@VinSidious) October 3, 2018

This is outrageous. — KPKahder󾓦 (@WYSIWYG2017) October 3, 2018

Again, why is Ford’s legal team obstructing the very investigation they insisted on, and why does Ford need to be interviewed after giving her sworn testimony to the same committee that will receive a copy of the FBI’s notes anyway?

