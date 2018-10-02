Word is getting around that the FBI, now looking into Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s background a seventh time, hasn’t nor does it intend to interview Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. On Tuesday, her legal team sent an email directly to FBI Director Christopher Wray and FBI General Counsel Dana Boente demanding to know why Ford hasn’t been interviewed.

Christine Blasey Ford’s lawyers send a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray and FBI GC Dana Boente: pic.twitter.com/1gWXMHgqfk — Phil Mattingly (@Phil_Mattingly) October 2, 2018

Attorneys Michael Bromwich and Debra Katz write:

… we have received no response from anyone involved in this investigation, and no response to our offer for Dr. Ford to be interviewed. This afternoon, we learned of media reports that the FBI does not intend to interview either Dr. Ford or Judge Kavanaugh. We hope that this reporting is inaccurate. It is inconceivable that the FBI could conduct a thorough investigation of Dr. Ford’s allegations without interviewing her, Judge Kavanaugh, or the witnesses we have identified in our letters to you.

It seems everyone wants to tell the FBI how to do its job. Of course, if Dr. Ford isn’t interviewed, Democrats will argue that the investigation they demanded was incomplete and “tainted.”

Dr. Ford’s attorneys clearly have no idea how FBI background checks work. Sworn testimony under penalty of perjury carries the same penalty whether before the Senate or FBI. The FBI delivers transcripts (302s) to the Committee. Granting Katz’s request would be duplicative… — Alpha (@AlphaOHPatriot) October 2, 2018

That's because Ford and Kavanaugh gave their statements publicly. I would expect that they will call them in if anything new comes up. But this way, Ford can't evolve her story any more in response to new information. — David Mueller (@davidwmueller) October 2, 2018

For another new version/cleanup attempt? The Rachel Mitchell deposition is more than thorough. But as long as she's available tonight, fine. No scheduling games. https://t.co/CykqCrQl3c — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) October 2, 2018

Prof. Ford was given UNLIMITED TIME for her opening statement. One would think Mr. Bromwich and Ms. Katz that between her statement and the Ds questions, her information has been provided.

Also – it appears she lied under oath. https://t.co/20TKhE3Pmm — Sandy (@RightGlockMom) October 2, 2018

Hasn't she already been questioned? What else could she possibly have to tell them? — S D 🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@sdeitch) October 2, 2018

Ford already testified. This is duplicity. https://t.co/yxFNFuiYlL — Coco (@NancyLChapman) October 2, 2018

They already had her full cooperation during the hearing…..What would she like to change this time? Her testimony was shot full of holes…🤪 — Otto Tysor (@OttoTysor) October 2, 2018

Lawyers telling the FBI how to do their job. Not surprised, it seemed that way under @Comey — Cyclogenic (@Cyclogenic) October 2, 2018

Commenting on an ongoing FBI investigation to undermine the credibility of the investigation to own the cons https://t.co/woVMdGmoXL — Siraj 🔪SLASH🔪mi (@SirajAHashmi) October 2, 2018

I guess @SenFeinstein should have provided better partisan hack lawyers — Big Stormy D (@BigStormyD) October 2, 2018

Gotta love the dems trying to influence how an investigation takes its course. The FBI asks the questions. You wait until you're asked, if they even need to.#WalkAway — A Watcher (@TCoach604) October 2, 2018

They interview the witnesses first, then her. Is she worried she might forget? — Long little doggie (@54Doggie) October 2, 2018

Dear Ms. Katz,

Pound sand.

Regards, FBI — Zenergy01 (@Zenergy01) October 2, 2018

Well, if I recall correctly, the initial reports after President Trump gave the thumbs up for an FBI investigation, was that Ms. Ford's attorneys were asking for more time. Now they're complaining? — MagaKathryn (@KathrynMaga) October 2, 2018

It's conceivable that the FBI haven't interviewed Dr Fraud since Trump announced the supplemental investigation, 5 days ago. That's because they most likely interviewed her between Sept 12 (when Feinstein sent them Fraud's letter) and 5 days ago. Her lawyers are panicking 👇 https://t.co/dixmXm4OHZ — REX (@_ImperatorRex_) October 2, 2018

It does sound like panic, doesn’t it? Obviously, they were hoping Ford would get to tell her story again to the FBI for some reason. Maybe to patch up a few holes in her recovered memories?

Related: