Word is getting around that the FBI, now looking into Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s background a seventh time, hasn’t nor does it intend to interview Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. On Tuesday, her legal team sent an email directly to FBI Director Christopher Wray and FBI General Counsel Dana Boente demanding to know why Ford hasn’t been interviewed.

Attorneys Michael Bromwich and Debra Katz write:

… we have received no response from anyone involved in this investigation, and no response to our offer for Dr. Ford to be interviewed. This afternoon, we learned of media reports that the FBI does not intend to interview either Dr. Ford or Judge Kavanaugh. We hope that this reporting is inaccurate. It is inconceivable that the FBI could conduct a thorough investigation of Dr. Ford’s allegations without interviewing her, Judge Kavanaugh, or the witnesses we have identified in our letters to you.

It seems everyone wants to tell the FBI how to do its job. Of course, if Dr. Ford isn’t interviewed, Democrats will argue that the investigation they demanded was incomplete and “tainted.”

It does sound like panic, doesn’t it? Obviously, they were hoping Ford would get to tell her story again to the FBI for some reason. Maybe to patch up a few holes in her recovered memories?

