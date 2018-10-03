In a letter to Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s lawyers last night, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Grassley formally asked for copies of the therapist’s note which Dr. Ford had shared with the media in order to bolster her case against SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh:

More on this from Sen. Orrin Hatch:

Sen. Grassley also asked for more information on the polygraph exam results as well as the claims made by Dr. Ford’s ex-boyfriend accusing her of coaching a friend prior to a polygraph exam:

The therapist notes really are the key here as they should have been turned over by now:

And since Dr. Ford has already shared those notes with the media, there’s really no reason to keep them from the Judiciary Committee:

Over to you, Dems. What are you afraid of here?

