In a letter to Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s lawyers last night, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Grassley formally asked for copies of the therapist’s note which Dr. Ford had shared with the media in order to bolster her case against SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh:

Whatever the polygraph testimony is about, it seems perfectly obvious that Grassley is right that the notes must be shared. It is wholly unjust for Ford to use them as evidence but refuse to share them with the people who are expected to accept their use as evidence. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) October 3, 2018

More on this from Sen. Orrin Hatch:

The change with regard to when she first named Kavanaugh as her attacker is significant because her legal team has pointed to therapist notes as evidence to support her charges. But the therapist notes don’t name Kavanaugh and have still not been submitted to the Senate. pic.twitter.com/d99Wj11ZVf — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) October 3, 2018

Sen. Grassley also asked for more information on the polygraph exam results as well as the claims made by Dr. Ford’s ex-boyfriend accusing her of coaching a friend prior to a polygraph exam:

Interesting letter from Chuck Grassley to Dr. Ford's lawyers—especially the highlighted part. I wonder what that's about. pic.twitter.com/0mfiZmJQD3 — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) October 3, 2018

The therapist notes really are the key here as they should have been turned over by now:

They have also shown no interest in one other important point mentioned in Grassley's letter: Dr. Ford and her team have completely refused to hand over the therapist notes, despite repeatedly citing them as evidence and sharing some of them w WaPo. https://t.co/QobbA9pO8Y — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) October 3, 2018

Yes, the therapist notes are either evidence or they aren’t. Since Ford is treating them as evidence, they need to be provided to the committee and/or the FBI https://t.co/AOrFqNhGXf — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) October 3, 2018

And since Dr. Ford has already shared those notes with the media, there’s really no reason to keep them from the Judiciary Committee:

Christine Ford dilemma: When one gives medical records to the press, and they are spread around the world on the internet, it is hard to then claim they are confidential. https://t.co/Biv1NobOvW — Byron York (@ByronYork) October 3, 2018

Over to you, Dems. What are you afraid of here?

Why don’t the Senate Democrats want to see Dr. Ford’s therapist’s notes or the polygraph-related information? — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) October 3, 2018

