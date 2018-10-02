So, remember that bit in Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony about how her home renovation led to her telling her husband about Brett Kavanaugh allegedly assaulting her in the 1980s? It sounded really weird to a lot of people.

Well, guess what: It apparently gets weirder. And it doesn’t look good for Ford.

BREAKING: Doorgate: Cracks emerge in Christine Blasey Ford's 'panic door' storyhttps://t.co/0qKY2LQqte — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) October 2, 2018

More from RealClear Investigations:

Ford testified last week that she had never revealed the details of the alleged attack until 2012, when she was in couples therapy with her husband. She said the memories percolated up as they revisited a disagreement they’d had over her insistence on installing a “second front door” when they had remodeled their Palo Alto, Calif., home. The need to explain a decision her husband “didn’t understand,” Ford testified, pushed her to say she wanted the door to alleviate symptoms of “claustrophobia” and “panic attacks” she still suffered from an attempted rape allegedly perpetrated by Kavanaugh in high school during the early 1980s. “Is that the reason for the second door — front door — is claustrophobia?” asked Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the top Democrat on the Judiciary Committee. “Correct,” Ford replied. Ford never specified when the renovation took place, leaving a possible impression that it and the therapy session happened around the same time. But documents reveal the door was installed years before as part of an addition, and has been used by renters and even a marriage counseling business. “The door was not an escape route but an entrance route,” said an attorney familiar with the ongoing congressional investigation. “It appears the real plan for the second front door was to rent out a separate room.”

That definitely doesn’t line up with Ford’s testimony. Moreover:

"Palo Alto city records show that a building permit for an additional room and exterior door was issued to Ford and her husband on Feb. 4, 2008 — more than four years before the May 2012 therapy session where, she says, she first identified Kavanaugh as her attacker." https://t.co/NqFJWilee6 — Matthew Salzwedel (@mrsalzwedel) October 2, 2018

These are not insignificant details.

Stephen, this was like 8 or ten years ago! How do you expect her to rememb… um… hold on. — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) October 2, 2018

Read the whole thing. If accurate, Christine Blasey Ford’s case is in big trouble.

Guys I think I’m starting to see why Democrats are focusing on “temperament” and not the original allegation anymore. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) October 2, 2018

Yikes.

So the second front door wasn't about her need to have multiple exits. It was for a separate entrance for another room. To rent out. Guys? This whole thing is a sham. — RBe (@RBPundit) October 2, 2018