Well, it looks like Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony tomorrow might actually happen:

And to that end, her team has released the text of her opening statement:

JUST IN: Text of opening statement from Dr. Ford for Thursday's hearing, as submitted to the Senate Judiciary Cmte. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/Xi8fD8rJUf — MSNBC (@MSNBC) September 26, 2018

Text of opening statement from Dr. Ford for Thursday's hearing, as submitted to the Senate Judiciary Cmte. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/3X1hjKLnLr — MSNBC (@MSNBC) September 26, 2018

Doesn't name the place. Says can't recall how she even got to this party that she can't give a location on. Disputes the polygraph results of attendees. Would think it's because maybe alcohol. Says she only had one beer. Insanity. https://t.co/ihZ0v06Vmj — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) September 26, 2018

So seared into her memory that she can’t remember major details.

But it's seared in her mind — taxman (@taxman1980) September 26, 2018

"Seared into my memory." She needs a better writer. — Fourth Stooge (@Fourth_Stooge) September 26, 2018

And what the hell is this?

Here is Ford's testimony about why she waited until 2012 to reveal the alleged assault against her: she wanted a second front door and her husband didn't and Brett Kavanaugh was the reason why. pic.twitter.com/9FyHqQ9apH — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) September 26, 2018

Tomorrow's hearing has already jumped the shark 16 hours before it's scheduled to begin. https://t.co/bGCTheCULn — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) September 26, 2018

Have you watched flip or flop? People have offered crazier reasons for things like that. https://t.co/Zuo0Ro90qa — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) September 26, 2018

Seriously, though. What the hell is this crap?

This is going to be a bloodbath if this is what she’s trying to sell. — shooters shoot (@phillyvol5) September 26, 2018

We are headed for the Somme. https://t.co/N5Vs76fjEK — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) September 26, 2018

Yep. There is nothing new. The only real change is that she has finally given an official statement to the Committee. And she still claims that she never mentioned Kavanaugh to anyone outside of therapy until July 2018, so what the heck were the three “friend” affidavits about? https://t.co/B3x70DQEqY — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) September 26, 2018

We’ll leave you with Charles C.W. Cooke’s thoughts on the matter, which sum things up quite well:

In preparation for tomorrow’s hearing, Christine Blasey Ford has released her opening statement. Having read it, I’m struggling to see a path forward that doesn’t end in an impasse. Ford repeats her accusations against Kavanaugh but names no new witnesses and gives no new information. She also confirms that she did not name Kavanaugh as the alleged assailant to anyone “outside of therapy” “until July 2018” when she “saw press reports stating that Brett Kavanaugh was on the “short list” of potential Supreme Court nominees.” … Which is to say that we have an accusation that has not been corroborated by any of the named witnesses, all of whom have either said that it categorically did not happen, or that they do not know Brett Kavanaugh, or that they have no memory of any such party or event; that is strenuously denied by the accused; and that was not fleshed out to anyone other than the accuser’s husband until the day Kavanaugh’s name became national news. That strikes me as a recipe for disaster. What Christine Blasey Ford is alleging is unprovable either way, which means that this question will most likely come down to who is the most likable in front of a microphone. Prepare for a war of attrition.

Buckle up, folks.