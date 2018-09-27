Well, this is certainly an interesting development:

FORD explains Leland's statement that she has no memory of any such alleged incident away saying she says "health problems" and that the other two don't remember because it was an unremarkable evening — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) September 27, 2018

Watch:

Question: Why did everyone you named as witness come out against you? Including your best friend who says she never met Kavanaugh & the party did not happen? Dr. Ford (literally): "Leland has significant health challenges, and I am happy that she is focusing on herself" WHAT?! pic.twitter.com/6NxN1e3Pcd — Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 27, 2018

Come on, now.

Mitchell: Why did everyone you named as witness, including your best female friend Leland Keyser, say she had no memory of anything you alleged. Ford: She has health issues and needs to take care of herself. Huh? https://t.co/lVi3JHLq6j #KavanaughHearings #tcot — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) September 27, 2018

Ford says Leland is saying she doesn't remember the party in question because she "is focusing on her health issues?" What? — Leon Wolf (@LeonHWolf) September 27, 2018

So Ford is throwing her friend under the bus and is calling her a liar. — Melissa Mackenzie 🌐 (@MelissaTweets) September 27, 2018

Did she just accuse her friend of perjury? — Danny DeMent (@DannyDsWorld) September 27, 2018

Annnnnd Ford just accused Leiland of committing perjury. — Moe Lane (@Ogiel23) (@moelane) September 27, 2018

Wow, Ford says Leland denies that party took place under oath because Leland has health problems. So she just indirectly accused her best friend of submitting a false statement under oath. — Legal Insurrection (@LegInsurrection) September 27, 2018

Allllrighty then.

ICYMI Ford just gaslighted her friend who said it never happened. — Susan 🌎 (@shoshido) September 27, 2018

Ford thought Leland would play ball, but she decided not to smear somebody she never met. — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) September 27, 2018

That answer on Leland Keyser wasn't great. She's sick, so her lawyer lied on her behalf, and she later apologized? Huh? — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) September 27, 2018

So the excuse is Leland is sick so she lied to Congress? — RBe (@RBPundit) September 27, 2018

Basically, she's sick so she's going to lie to Congress. https://t.co/gzrvFH0hrY — RBe (@RBPundit) September 27, 2018

So…here's where we are at: The named witnesses have stated that they cannot support the testimony of the accuser, and in one case have been accused of committing perjury by the accuser. There is no other evidence. That about right? — Remember Scalia (@469Matt) September 27, 2018

So Leland, whose testimony is matched by others, must be unable to remember the alleged party because she has "health issues," but Ford, whose testimony is matched by nobody, must be assumed to be telling the truth. Why? https://t.co/Zgoawf07dd — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) September 27, 2018

That's an especially peculiar answer given that Ford's memories of this were first revealed in therapy. What is good for the goose is good for the gander. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) September 27, 2018

Excellent point.

That Ford turned on her lifelong friend this way says perhaps more about Ford's credibility than anything else that happened today. https://t.co/icbk6gMdL3 — Legal Insurrection (@LegInsurrection) September 27, 2018

"That girl who contradicted me is sick," is just wooooow — ❤️ Jayvie ❤️ (@OneFineJay) September 27, 2018

That was insane https://t.co/zIpFIrmOC1 — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) September 27, 2018

Our thoughts exactly.

But apparently it was good enough for the Democrats:

Blumenthal just objected to Ford's friend's sworn statement being entered into the record. — Lee Doren (@LDoren) September 27, 2018

Just to recap, a Democrat just rejected a sworn statement from Ford's own friend from being entered into the record, but any letter that bears no real facts have all been submitted for the record. Clown. Show. — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) September 27, 2018

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets and text, and the headline has been amended to reflect the addition of video.

***

Related:

Report: Lawyer says Christine Blasey Ford’s classmate has no recollection of ever being at a party with Kavanaugh or Ford; Updated