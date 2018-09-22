Here’s some breaking news for a Saturday night: the woman whom Christine Blasey Ford names as a witness to her sexual assault by Brett Kavanaugh at a high school gathering has identified herself and issued a statement through her lawyer that she does not know Kavanaugh and doesn’t recall any party at which he was present.

Even Christine Blasey Ford's own classmate who Ford said was an eyewitness denies any knowledge of what Ford claims. https://t.co/ZUwnU0zjH7

Christine Blasey Ford's classmate and female eyewitness actually denies any and all knowledge of the events and says she doesn't even know Brett Kavanaugh. – https://t.co/qBNPhL8qqn pic.twitter.com/VQoy0nepZc

Erick Erickson writes at The Maven:

Christine Blasey Ford said there was one [female witness]. Her name is Leland Keyser. She was Ford’s classmate. She was not an eye witness, but Ford said she had knowledge of the party and assault. I have obtained Keyser’s attorney’s letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee. Ms. Keyser denies any knowledge of the events Christine Blasey Ford describes. So, to recap, every single person referenced by Ford denies knowing anything except Ford and she can’t tell us when or where the event happened. Even Ford’s own classmate denies having knowledge of the event.

Here’s the letter sent to the Senate Judiciary Committee, presented here in full:

Ms. Keyser hopes this information is helpful to your investigation. I am avaiable for any further questions you may have.

Ms. Leland Keyser has engaged me in the limited capacity to address your request for information in the email below. Simply put, Ms. Keyser does not know Mr. Kavanaugh and she has no recollection of ever being at a party or gathering where he was present, with, or without, Dr. Ford.

Howard J. Walsh III, Esq.

Things are not looking good for Ford, the only one who hasn’t provided a statement to the committee.

Committee source says they’ve contacted five people alleged to be at party. 4 deny any knowledge of the party and allegations. 5th person – Dr. Ford – is the only one who has not provided them a statement. #Kavanaugh — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) September 23, 2018

Atty for person alleged to be at party: “Simply put, [my client] does not know Mr. Kavanaugh and she has no recollection of ever being at a party or gathering where he was present, with, or without, Dr. Ford.” — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) September 23, 2018

1) Breaking, and a big deal: Fourth person that Ford named as present at infamous event denies even knowing kavanaugh, much less ever attending a party where he was present. — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) September 23, 2018

So to be clear: All four people named have said this party never happened. It isn't even as if one of them is saying, "oh, i remember the party, but my memory of how things played out is different." They are saying it NEVER HAPPENED. That is powerful evidence. — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) September 23, 2018

And BTW, where does that put all those folks who claim the new standard is that we must automatically "believe" women? Because here is a woman, and she is saying Ford has it wrong. — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) September 23, 2018

Wow. And CNN reporting that the fourth person, Leland Keyser, is denying memory of knowing kavanaugh or of this event, even though "Keyser is a lifelong friend of Ford's."

Wow, again. — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) September 23, 2018

Five witnesses including Dr. Ford, the other four now contradict her. https://t.co/Acz8Xvl5As — Keith Appell (@keithcrc) September 23, 2018

As others have noted, Dr. Ford is the only person in her account who hasn't made a statement to the committee that is subject to penalties for false communications. https://t.co/zW0u8M5waY — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) September 23, 2018

A third named witness, whose lawyer confirms she’s a lifelong friend of Kavanaugh’s accuser, rejects the allegations against Kavanaugh. Nobody has confirmed it; everyone named as present has denied; the only person yet to testify under oath is the accuser. https://t.co/diHdsDiLDG — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) September 23, 2018

Keeping track: Everyone named has denied knowing of any party where Ford’s claim took place and Keyser says she never even knew Kavanaugh. https://t.co/UodpdoMNiy — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 23, 2018

🚨 HUGE 🚨 Leland Keyser is Dr. Ford’s lifelong friend.

She was a key “witness” at party where Ford was allegedly assaulted by Kavanaugh.

She just broke her silence, saying: ❌ Never once met Kavanaugh

❌ Party never happened

❌ Allegations were a shock

❌ No support of Ford — Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 23, 2018

IMPORTANT: There is not a single person who supports Ford’s story. Not one. To the contrary, her closest friends are calling her a liar. https://t.co/Evr0Mvs7Hu — Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 23, 2018

Apparently the last of the four alleged witnesses is now known and accounted for. And her statement is pretty much exactly what you would expect. This clown show really needs to end. https://t.co/FtWxFycY0x — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) September 23, 2018

It is no longer she said-he said. It’s now she said-they said. She is going to have to explain how only she is telling the truth and the other four witnesses are lying. Good luck with that. (h/t @Marnes) — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) September 23, 2018

The sad thing is her side won't care. The accusation is all that matters, and probably why they came forward this way. No proof needed, no shame at trying to ruin someone's life. — Carl Gustav, President of Whataboutism, Inc. (@CaptYonah) September 23, 2018

It’s over. One other point: the 4 witnesses who have denied Ford’s allegations have given statements to the Committee. If they are lying, they can be prosecuted. The only person who hasn’t given them a statement is Ford herself. For now, she can still keep lying. https://t.co/Pn7eUzsVor — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) September 23, 2018

For Ford’s still unsworn accusations to be even arguably plausible, you have to accept or prove that 4 people are lying under penalty of perjury to the Judiciary Committee. Good luck with that. — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) September 23, 2018

Hearing that the other woman at the alleged party (the one missing witness, as identified by the accuser) has come forward & says she doesn’t know Kavanaugh & has no recollection of attending any party that he did. Four alleged witnesses. All four do not corroborate her story. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 23, 2018

Ms Blasey-Ford named a female classmate of hers as an eyewitness to the party wherein Ford claims to have been assaulted. Tonight, that witness has stepped forward.Her name is Leland Keyser, she denies all knowledge of the events and also denies even knowing Brett Kavanaugh. — Gary Harwood (@wayfast01) September 23, 2018

One fun fact: Keyser was formerly married to Bob Beckel of “The Five” fame.

That's three Ford-indicated witnesses – Judge, Smyth, and Keyser – who deny all knowledge of her claims. https://t.co/kvIP6eZSYz — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) September 23, 2018

"Ms. Keyser does not know Mr. Kavanaugh and she has no recollection of ever being at a party or gathering where he was present, with, or without, Dr. Ford." … "The lawyer acknowledged to CNN that Keyser is a lifelong friend of Ford's."https://t.co/qCWAXTsnlL — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) September 23, 2018

This is just brutal. https://t.co/66uPG7Ut58 — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) September 23, 2018

I think we're done here. https://t.co/XuIdyBW0yb — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) September 23, 2018

I’m growing more convinced Ford’s lawyers are delaying to allow them more time to find people who will corroborate her story. That effort is not only failing, but what does it say about the situation when the people you present as your witnesses contradict you? — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) September 23, 2018

Welp. That is now 3 witnesses who contradict Ford's account, and the 4th being #Kavanaugh

Not looking good for Ford . https://t.co/76hnmPBStk — WhigsnTwigs (@WhigsnTwigs) September 23, 2018

That's it. There is no independent evidence that can support her story. Smyth and Keyser were the people who Ford said attended the party but weren't involved in the assault. Their statements are subject to legal penalties, if I'm correct. https://t.co/e0kyM3miAE — AgainstTrumpDude (@TheAmishDude) September 23, 2018

Whoa! Lifelong friend of Ford. Must have been difficult, actually. Not just for the friendship, but their social circles must intersect quite a bit. https://t.co/T5B72Cg45J — AgainstTrumpDude (@TheAmishDude) September 23, 2018

Unless everyone is lying, including a long-time friend of hers, Ford has, in the best case for her, mis-remembered everyone we know who was supposedly at the party—when the only thing to back up her allegation is her memory — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) September 23, 2018

It never happened. Confirm him now. https://t.co/eymQuAAPSr — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) September 23, 2018

These official letters from the 4 named by Dr Ford—denying any knowledge of what Dr Ford has alleged— serve the same purpose as sworn testimony. We remain hopeful we’ll hear sworn testimony from the 5th, Dr. Ford herselfhttps://t.co/FBPUPOWJOU — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) September 23, 2018

Remain hopeful, but don’t wait another minute for it.

Update:

And it looks like Ford’s explanation is that since Keyser wasn’t nearly raped at the party, it’s very likely she wouldn’t remember it:

Dr Ford’s attorney to @NBCNews: “It’s not surprising that Ms Keyser has no recollection of the evening as they did not discuss it. It’s also unremarkable that Ms. Keyser does not remember attending a specific gathering 30 years ago at which nothing of consequence happened to her” pic.twitter.com/wD0EciQJpc — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) September 23, 2018

"It’s also unremarkable that Ms. Keyser does not remember attending a specific gathering 30 years ago at which nothing of consequence happened to her."-Professor Ford attorney Debra Katz 2/2 — Mike Emanuel (@MikeEmanuelFox) September 23, 2018

Ford’s team is actually going with Leland Keyser wasn’t raped so her memory isn’t accurate. Astounding. Jaw hit floor astounding. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) September 23, 2018

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.

