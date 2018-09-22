Here’s some breaking news for a Saturday night: the woman whom Christine Blasey Ford names as a witness to her sexual assault by Brett Kavanaugh at a high school gathering has identified herself and issued a statement through her lawyer that she does not know Kavanaugh and doesn’t recall any party at which he was present.

Christine Blasey Ford said there was one [female witness]. Her name is Leland Keyser. She was Ford’s classmate. She was not an eye witness, but Ford said she had knowledge of the party and assault. I have obtained Keyser’s attorney’s letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee. Ms. Keyser denies any knowledge of the events Christine Blasey Ford describes. So, to recap, every single person referenced by Ford denies knowing anything except Ford and she can’t tell us when or where the event happened. Even Ford’s own classmate denies having knowledge of the event.

Here’s the letter sent to the Senate Judiciary Committee, presented here in full:

Dear Ms. Mehler:

Ms. Leland Keyser has engaged me in the limited capacity to address your request for information in the email below. Simply put, Ms. Keyser does not know Mr. Kavanaugh and she has no recollection of ever being at a party or gathering where he was present, with, or without, Dr. Ford.

Ms. Keyser hopes this information is helpful to your investigation. I am avaiable for any further questions you may have.

Sincerely,

Howard J. Walsh III, Esq.

Things are not looking good for Ford, the only one who hasn’t provided a statement to the committee.

One fun fact: Keyser was formerly married to Bob Beckel of “The Five” fame.

Update:

And it looks like Ford’s explanation is that since Keyser wasn’t nearly raped at the party, it’s very likely she wouldn’t remember it:

