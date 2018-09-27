﻿Spartacus stepped back up to the plate this afternoon to question Brett Kavanaugh. Well, not really question him, per se … more like talk at him in the hopes of scoring some great 2020 campaign ad material.

Booker once again painted Ford’s account as credible and pointed to “corroborating evidence”:

Cory Booker on Dr. Ford to Kavanaugh: "She is not a political pawn. She is not orchestrating. She is not part of the Clinton's efforts to get some kind of revenge. She is a woman who came here with corroborating evidence to tell her truth." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 27, 2018

Did you catch that?

"She told her truth." — Melissa Mackenzie 🌐 (@MelissaTweets) September 27, 2018

“Her Truth.” x3 – Cory Booker — Conservative Review (@CR) September 27, 2018

Tell HER truth. Not THE truth. Interesting choice of words @CoryBooker — Ms.Taggart (@Victoriam31) September 27, 2018

Spartacus is flailing with this line of questioning and “her truth” bologna. — Kemberlee Kaye (@KemberleeKaye) September 27, 2018

It doesn't matter. According to @CoryBooker there's something called "her truth". Not THE truth…you know…something definitive…but HER truth. What the heck does that even mean? — Jonathan Williams (@Jon_Know_H) September 27, 2018

Booker doesn’t refer to “the truth.” Just “her truth.” There’s a big difference. And the fact that he isn’t acknowledging it speaks even louder than he does.

Notice how Cory Booker kept saying her truth, if there was any evidence it would be called the truth — Billy_rayyy (@billy_rayyy) September 27, 2018

@corybooker “told her truth” again. What the hell is that? There’s truth and not truth. #kavanaugh #KavanaughHearings — Sigh and Mighty (@SighMighty) September 27, 2018

“Her truth” Cory Booker. What about the truth? — Erick Brockway (@erickbrockway) September 27, 2018

@CoryBooker “Her Truth” doesn’t matter. “THE Truth” is the only thing that matters. — BourbonMeyer (@BourbonMeyer1) September 27, 2018

Can someone explain the difference between "the truth" and "her truth" as per Cory Booker's question? — Candice Malcolm (@CandiceMalcolm) September 27, 2018

Hi @corybooker, There's no such thing as "her truth." There is THE truth. — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) September 27, 2018

“Tell her truth” is not the same as “Tell the truth.” — David French (@DavidAFrench) September 27, 2018

Repeat after me. There is no such thing as "his truth" or "her truth" or "their truth." There is simply just: THE TRUTH. Stop this "her/his/their truth" madness! #KavanaughHearings pic.twitter.com/9ELrGCpzRu — Sister Toldjah 🤔 (@sistertoldjah) September 27, 2018

Cory Booker says “she told her truth.” There is no such thing as her truth vs. his truth. There’s one single truth. What a sham. — Jon Evans (@ijonevans) September 27, 2018

***

Related:

‘LMFAO’! Cory Booker takes his act to the Ford hearing — and gets stung by the Babylon Bee