﻿Spartacus stepped back up to the plate this afternoon to question Brett Kavanaugh. Well, not really question him, per se … more like talk at him in the hopes of scoring some great 2020 campaign ad material.

Booker once again painted Ford’s account as credible and pointed to “corroborating evidence”:

Did you catch that?

Trending

Booker doesn’t refer to “the truth.” Just “her truth.” There’s a big difference. And the fact that he isn’t acknowledging it speaks even louder than he does.

***

Related:

‘LMFAO’! Cory Booker takes his act to the Ford hearing — and gets stung by the Babylon Bee

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Brett KavanaughChristine Blasey FordCory BookerTruth