Admit it: You were waiting for this.
ENTER SPARTACUS! pic.twitter.com/XOaXOJOvDW
— Brittany Hughes (@RealBrittHughes) September 27, 2018
Ladies and gentlemen, Cory Booker!
Sen. Cory Booker gives Dr. Christine Blasey Ford a cup of coffee as she testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee. https://t.co/lLJ2ndhqh0 #KAvanaughHearings pic.twitter.com/FLtqg78WKm
— ABC News (@ABC) September 27, 2018
Sen. Cory Booker calls Ford's decision to come forward "nothing short of heroic." pic.twitter.com/UDxJkxlb36
— Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) September 27, 2018
Say what you will about Booker, he's the man in the arena.
— Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) September 27, 2018
He certainly is.
Thus spake Spartacus.
— Paulie Sigh (@Paulie_Sigh) September 27, 2018
“Mr chairman I would like to enter this blu ray of Spartacus into the record.”
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) September 27, 2018
Heh.
Booker is doing that thing he tends to do in committees where he talks a lot and doesn’t ask many questions.
— Paul McLeod (@pdmcleod) September 27, 2018
Is he going to ask a question, or what?
— Neva (@pipandbaby) September 27, 2018
A question? At a hearing? Don’t be silly!
Booker was completely useless as usual.
— Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) September 27, 2018
Well, not completely useless …
So T-Bone introduced letters of people supporting her that don't know her. pic.twitter.com/mjPqmXUFCw
— Neva (@pipandbaby) September 27, 2018
Sounds about right.
I don’t see how any lawyer alive could effectively cross-examine a witness when interrupted every five minutes by tributes to the valor and virtue of the witness. I supported bringing in competent outside counsel. This format drains that decision of any worth.
— David French (@DavidAFrench) September 27, 2018
If nothing else, though, at least Booker’s showboating makes for good Babylon Bee fodder:
Cory Booker Asks Dr. Ford To Please Stop Interrupting His 2020 Campaign Speechhttps://t.co/BeWXnCfQmO pic.twitter.com/UC95MbIjSs
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) September 27, 2018
Nailed it. As usual.
Lmfao cc: @ComfortablySmug
— Cocaine Mitch (@wokeHarambe26) September 27, 2018
LMFAO
— Misfit Séan (@Seannybucket) September 27, 2018