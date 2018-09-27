As Twitchy told you, Brett Kavanaugh tore into Democrats today for their shameful and disgraceful conduct during this confirmation process. Kavanaugh teared up, visibly hurt and angry at the treatment he and his family have faced since this began.

Kavanaugh coming across like someone who has been falsely accused of a crime and is pissed about it. Raw. Emotional. Believable. #KavanaughHearings — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) September 27, 2018

But for the Left, Kavanaugh’s righteous indignation is nothing more than evidence of his unfitness as a potential Supreme Court Justice — and as a human being.

Here’s just a taste of the bile being spewed Kavanaugh’s way:

Really coming off like an objective, non-partisan judge. — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) September 27, 2018

Men’s tears in response to an accusation are manipulative and cheap but usually effective. — ana marie cox (@anamariecox) September 27, 2018

How many Americans are watching this and say: This is just the sort of person that should be on the Supreme Court of the United States for the rest of his life — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) September 27, 2018

If you were nominated by Donald Trump, you don't get to lament the state of political discourse. You don't get to be angry about lies and false attacks. — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) September 27, 2018

This man is a disaster. A DISASTER. #Kavanaugh — Emma Kennedy (@EmmaKennedy) September 27, 2018

Oh boy-Kavanaugh is going full angry belittled marginalized white man. Tough sell for today. — Luke Russert (@LukeRussert) September 27, 2018

Someday I would like to be as outraged in public as a guilty, white, privileged prep school man. — Nell Scovell (@NellSco) September 27, 2018

Like this is clearly not a very thoughtful, considerate thinker over here — Mara “Get Rid of the Nazis” Wilson (@MaraWilson) September 27, 2018

Angry Brett Kavanaugh is not a good look, doesn't seem like a very smart approach to me. — Ruth Marcus (@RuthMarcus) September 27, 2018

No matter what Kavanaugh did or didn’t do, he now should definitely not be on the Supreme Court — not after showing his hatred of “the left” and people who want revenge for “the Clintons.” — Michelangelo Signorile (@MSignorile) September 27, 2018

Would you hire an intern who behaved like this during a job interview? — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) September 27, 2018

Folks, we are all getting a taste of the aggression that emerged when Kavanaugh got drunk, and it ain't pretty. His demeanor is not rebutting the allegations–if anything, it is validating them. pic.twitter.com/rgkVc0qTDq — Norm Eisen (@NormEisen) September 27, 2018

Brett Kavanaugh has gone full politics to try and win. He's no longer a judge but back to being a political hack This man can not be trusted to be on the US Supreme Court. #KavanaughHearings — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) September 27, 2018

Right now the one destroying his carefully crafted persona is Kavanaugh — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) September 27, 2018

Real talk: If Kavanaugh is this unhinged testifying in Congress, there is ZERO doubt in my mind he is capable of raping a woman while drinking. He feels entitled to the Supreme Court, and he felt entitled to Dr. Ford. #KanavaughHearings — Brianna Wu (@Spacekatgal) September 27, 2018

After Kavanaugh’s opening statement, I hope most of us can agree that even if he didn’t assault Ford, he has just shown us that he lacks the temperament to serve on the Supreme Court. — Will Saletan (@saletan) September 27, 2018

Can you imagine a woman raging and blubbering in an interview and still be considered for any job on earth? — Mat Johnson (@mat_johnson) September 27, 2018

The face of a man who's not used to being questioned about his actions. Who's never questioned the rightness of anything he's ever done. https://t.co/Y7zJsPEK4W — Geek Girl Diva (@geekgirldiva) September 27, 2018

Yup. NO WAY THIS GUY HAS EVER ASSAULTED A WOMAN pic.twitter.com/oijrdCTMBI — Nicolas Falacci (@NickFalacci) September 27, 2018

Kavanaugh's unhinged, entitled rage is making it easy to imagine him grabbing a teenage girl, throwing her on a bed, and forcing himself on her while muffling her screams — Sarah Kendzior (@sarahkendzior) September 27, 2018

We can’t imagine why Brett Kavanaugh believes he’s been wronged by a leftist smear campaign.

Would any one of the liberals mocking and maligning him behave any differently if they were in his position?

"Hey, I know we're trying to destroy your name, lie about your past, and malign your character while we destroy the lives of your family with zero evidence but… …why are you so mad?" – the most idiotic parts of the left right now on Kavanaugh. — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) September 27, 2018

Does Kavanaugh not seem quite "judicial"? Well, why should he be? You've been accused of being a rapist, or would-be rapist, before the whole world? If you weren't emotional, you'd be a robot. Judges aren't prohibited from being human beings. In fact, we usually want them to be. — Jay Nordlinger (@jaynordlinger) September 27, 2018

This is garbage. His children are getting death threats. Of course he is allowed to be angry. And he's allowed to be angry at the Democrat (Gillibrand) who claimed people would die if he was confirmed. https://t.co/qef65h41hV — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) September 27, 2018

This is the left. I am not a blowhard. I did not vote for Trump. But my God, we cannot look away from this. This is absolute evil. https://t.co/xV3ucD5Tra — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) September 27, 2018