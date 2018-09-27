As Twitchy told you, Brett Kavanaugh tore into Democrats today for their shameful and disgraceful conduct during this confirmation process. Kavanaugh teared up, visibly hurt and angry at the treatment he and his family have faced since this began.

But for the Left, Kavanaugh’s righteous indignation is nothing more than evidence of his unfitness as a potential Supreme Court Justice — and as a human being.

Here’s just a taste of the bile being spewed Kavanaugh’s way:

We can’t imagine why Brett Kavanaugh believes he’s been wronged by a leftist smear campaign.

Would any one of the liberals mocking and maligning him behave any differently if they were in his position?

