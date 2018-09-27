Brett Kavanaugh’s opening statement at today’s hearing was a total denial of the allegations against him as well as a blistering slam on the Democrats’ political games.

Judge Brett Kavanaugh: "I was not at the party described by Dr. Ford. This confirmation process has become a national disgrace." https://t.co/005BvMqW3Y pic.twitter.com/qH18Tva983 — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 27, 2018

Judge Brett Kavanaugh: "This whole two week effort has been a calculated and orchestrated political hit." pic.twitter.com/DY0L8rMmG1 — FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) September 27, 2018

Kavanaugh: "This is a circus. The consequences will extend long past my nomination. The consequences will be with us for decades. This grotesque and coordinated character assassination will dissuade competence in good people of all political persuasions from serving our country." pic.twitter.com/kzYgxiriNS — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) September 27, 2018

A truly moving and powerful opening statement by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and the pressure on his family is immeasurable. “This effort to destroy my good name will not drive me out. The vile threats of violence against my family will not drive me out,” Kavanaugh — Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) September 27, 2018

Kavanaugh: I'm not questioning that Dr. Ford may have been sexually assaulted by some person, at some place at some time. But I did not do this. I am innocent of this charge. I intend no ill will toward Dr. Ford. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) September 27, 2018

But Kavanaugh also got emotional in his opening statement:

Kavanaugh breaks down describing how his 10-year-old daughter wanted to pray for Dr. Ford. "That's a lot of wisdom from a 10-year-old." — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) September 27, 2018

It has in fact been a circus.

Media asking why Kavanaugh is livid. You. You are why. Peddling anonymous accusations. Generating hysteria. Bringing bonehead Avenatti on television. Take a bow. What an absolute disgrace. — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) September 27, 2018

It’s been disgraceful.