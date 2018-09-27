Brett Kavanaugh’s opening statement at today’s hearing was a total denial of the allegations against him as well as a blistering slam on the Democrats’ political games.

Trending

But Kavanaugh also got emotional in his opening statement:

It has in fact been a circus.

It’s been disgraceful.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Brett KavanaughChristine Blasey FordSCOTUSSenate DemsSupreme Court