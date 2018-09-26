When it comes to evidence against Brett Kavanaugh, new accuser Julie Swetnick has come up short. But the evidence that her lawyer Michael Avenatti is full of sh*t is overwhelming:

.@jaketapper to AVENATTI: Is your client claiming that Kavanaugh raped her? AVENATTI: I'm not going to have any further comment on that specific allegation — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) September 26, 2018

Avenatti just refused to say when he first spoke to his new client. "Within the last month." Jake Tapper asks, "Was it before or after Ford's allegation?" Avenatti: "I honestly don't know." — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizWFB) September 26, 2018

CNN @jaketapper asks Avenatti: Did client Swetnick contact you before or after the Christine Ford allegation came out? Avenatti: 'It was in the last month.' But before or after Ford allegation? Avenatti: 'I don't know.' — Byron York (@ByronYork) September 26, 2018

"I can't remember if something happened in the last two weeks but please believe this uncorroborated story from 35 years ago" is….a big ask. https://t.co/jHYEDk0isA — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) September 26, 2018

Oh well. If Swetnick’s case crumbles, at least Avenatti got his TV time, right? And that’s what really matters.

Observation from the entire Kavanaugh thing – media-hungry lawyers do immense damage to the credibility of accusers. A lot of the anger at these women is the result of stuff their lawyers said and/or did. — NeoN: Automataster 🐉🎲🐺 (@neontaster) September 26, 2018

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and a tweet.

Tapper went off on Avenatti for the "egregious lack of specificity" in the sworn declaration in saying Kavanaugh was "present" — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) September 26, 2018

