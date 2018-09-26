When it comes to evidence against Brett Kavanaugh, new accuser Julie Swetnick has come up short. But the evidence that her lawyer Michael Avenatti is full of sh*t is overwhelming:
.@jaketapper to AVENATTI: Is your client claiming that Kavanaugh raped her?
AVENATTI: I'm not going to have any further comment on that specific allegation
— Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) September 26, 2018
Because of course.
— GinaNation (@BGBandita) September 26, 2018
— Reginald Harper (@harperreginald1) September 26, 2018
Weird. https://t.co/RuTamJkPHT
— Jim Treacher (@jtLOL) September 26, 2018
Sooooo…no?
— Jags Movie Guy (@MoviePaul) September 26, 2018
when you tryin not get disbarred
— Dan (@LawoftheGator) September 26, 2018
And then there’s this:
Avenatti just refused to say when he first spoke to his new client. "Within the last month."
Jake Tapper asks, "Was it before or after Ford's allegation?"
Avenatti: "I honestly don't know."
— Elizabeth Harrington (@LizWFB) September 26, 2018
CNN @jaketapper asks Avenatti: Did client Swetnick contact you before or after the Christine Ford allegation came out? Avenatti: 'It was in the last month.' But before or after Ford allegation? Avenatti: 'I don't know.'
— Byron York (@ByronYork) September 26, 2018
This f*cking guy.
How can he have no concept of what the time line is/has been? https://t.co/NeiuBhcsZq
— It's Only Words (@itsonlywords) September 26, 2018
Ridiculous
— Bstone (@bstone73) September 26, 2018
What lawyer doesn’t know that?
— MiloMania (@Milo_McCormack) September 26, 2018
Uh…. after maybe. What a sleaze bucket
— Trista Blair (@tristalblair) September 26, 2018
"I can't remember if something happened in the last two weeks but please believe this uncorroborated story from 35 years ago" is….a big ask. https://t.co/jHYEDk0isA
— Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) September 26, 2018
Oh well. If Swetnick’s case crumbles, at least Avenatti got his TV time, right? And that’s what really matters.
Clown https://t.co/wZsZTiZ6e6
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) September 26, 2018
What a con. https://t.co/UT8j35ereB
— Lee Doren (@LDoren) September 26, 2018
Avenatti is a two bit hustler …. nothing more
— AmPhibIaN5 (@Amphibian5Thx) September 26, 2018
Some parting food for thought:
Observation from the entire Kavanaugh thing – media-hungry lawyers do immense damage to the credibility of accusers. A lot of the anger at these women is the result of stuff their lawyers said and/or did.
— NeoN: Automataster 🐉🎲🐺 (@neontaster) September 26, 2018
Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and a tweet.
***
Update:
Tapper went off on Avenatti for the "egregious lack of specificity" in the sworn declaration in saying Kavanaugh was "present"
— Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) September 26, 2018
Good for Jake Tapper.
***
