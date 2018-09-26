Today, GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham took a page from Chuck Grassley’s book and dropped the hammer on the anti-Kavanaugh smear campaign. But instead of targeting the Democrats at large, Graham set his sights on slimeball celebrity lawyer Michael Avenatti:

From my view, just when you thought it couldn’t get any worse, it just did. The lawyer to porn stars has just taken this debacle to an even lower level. I hope people will be highly suspicious of this allegation presented by Michael Avenatti. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) September 26, 2018

I have a difficult time believing any person would continue to go to – according to the affidavit – ten parties over a two-year period where women were routinely gang raped and not report it. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) September 26, 2018

Why would any reasonable person continue to hang around people like this? Why would any person continue to put their friends and themselves in danger? Isn’t there some duty to warn others? — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) September 26, 2018

I very much believe in allowing people to be heard. But I am not going to be played, and I’m not going to have my intelligence insulted by the Michael Avenattis of the world. I will not be a participant in wholesale character assassination that defies credibility. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) September 26, 2018

Think that was brutal? Check out the full statement:

GRAHAM on newest allegation made public by @MichaelAvenatti: “I have a difficult time believing any person would continue to go to – according to the affidavit – ten parties over a two-year period where women were routinely gang raped and not report it.” pic.twitter.com/K0ucCgpSgE — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) September 26, 2018

GRAHAM: “If Republicans bail out on this good man because of the smears and character assassination perpetrated by @MichaelAvenatti, we deserve our fate.” — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) September 26, 2018

Bravo, Senator.

Parting thoughts from Sen. Graham:

Lindsey graham just now in the Capitol: if you were a true victim, the last person you would go to is @MichaelAvenatti — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) September 26, 2018

Hard to argue with that. Julie Swetnick has done herself zero favors by hitching her wagon to Michael Avenatti.