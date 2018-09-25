As Twitchy told you earlier, a 4chan troll is claiming to have tricked Michael Avenatti into running with a bogus story from a fake Kavanaugh accuser. Many tweeters couldn’t help but wonder if that had something to do with Avenatti’s decision to lock down his Twitter account.

Well, let Michael Avenatti be clear: He’s far too smart to fall for a 4chan prank:

So you say, Michael. So you say.

Should we take Avenatti at his word?

Ha! Well, that is the new standard … and what’s good for the goose is, well, you know the drill.

Definitely. A full investigation is the only way to get to the bottom of this.

Next up?

Stay tuned to find out!

