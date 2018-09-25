As Twitchy told you earlier, a 4chan troll is claiming to have tricked Michael Avenatti into running with a bogus story from a fake Kavanaugh accuser. Many tweeters couldn’t help but wonder if that had something to do with Avenatti’s decision to lock down his Twitter account.

Well, let Michael Avenatti be clear: He’s far too smart to fall for a 4chan prank:

Well everyone, I hate to say it – but Michael Avenatti officially denied the 4chan troll theory in response to my email inquiry. cc: @EWErickson, @CalebJHull pic.twitter.com/dg971g0Mgk — Peter D'Abrosca (@pdabrosca) September 25, 2018

Asked @MichaelAvenatti about the rumor his new client is a hoax: “It never happened. None of it. No truth to it. This is a fabrication of the right because they are worried and they should be." — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) September 25, 2018

So you say, Michael. So you say.

Ah, well – that settles it. Clearly. — Pete (@PeteInTheNorth) September 25, 2018

Should we take Avenatti at his word?

Sure it did. Burden of proof is all on him. That's how this works right — Alan Stanwyck (@IamAlanStanwyck) September 25, 2018

Where is Avenatti's proof that he was not scammed by 4chan? A credible accusation has been made. The burden is squarely on Avenatti to prove he is telling the truth. — Amerigo Chattin (@AmerigoChattin) September 25, 2018

HES GONNA HAVE TO PROVE THAT DIDNT HAPPEN….. TY — “The Line makes itself felt…" (@mrbrockvond) September 25, 2018

Ha! Well, that is the new standard … and what’s good for the goose is, well, you know the drill.

I call for the FBI to investigate — Gary Montgomery (@gman3955) September 25, 2018

Definitely. A full investigation is the only way to get to the bottom of this.

Next up?

This sets up the nightmare swearing contest, 4Chan v. Avenatti. Who is less credible? https://t.co/v1kRWdAmtt — Scott Greenfield (@ScottGreenfield) September 25, 2018

Stay tuned to find out!