As Twitchy told you earlier, a 4chan troll is claiming to have tricked Michael Avenatti into running with a bogus story from a fake Kavanaugh accuser. Many tweeters couldn’t help but wonder if that had something to do with Avenatti’s decision to lock down his Twitter account.
Well, let Michael Avenatti be clear: He’s far too smart to fall for a 4chan prank:
. @MichaelAvenatti answers the 4Chan rumor pic.twitter.com/9hbSw11GCi
— Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) September 25, 2018
Well everyone, I hate to say it – but Michael Avenatti officially denied the 4chan troll theory in response to my email inquiry.
cc: @EWErickson, @CalebJHull pic.twitter.com/dg971g0Mgk
— Peter D'Abrosca (@pdabrosca) September 25, 2018
Asked @MichaelAvenatti about the rumor his new client is a hoax: “It never happened. None of it. No truth to it. This is a fabrication of the right because they are worried and they should be."
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) September 25, 2018
So you say, Michael. So you say.
Ah, well – that settles it. Clearly.
— Pete (@PeteInTheNorth) September 25, 2018
Should we take Avenatti at his word?
Sure it did. Burden of proof is all on him. That's how this works right
— Alan Stanwyck (@IamAlanStanwyck) September 25, 2018
Where is Avenatti's proof that he was not scammed by 4chan? A credible accusation has been made. The burden is squarely on Avenatti to prove he is telling the truth.
— Amerigo Chattin (@AmerigoChattin) September 25, 2018
HES GONNA HAVE TO PROVE THAT DIDNT HAPPEN….. TY
— “The Line makes itself felt…" (@mrbrockvond) September 25, 2018
Ha! Well, that is the new standard … and what’s good for the goose is, well, you know the drill.
I call for the FBI to investigate
— Gary Montgomery (@gman3955) September 25, 2018
Definitely. A full investigation is the only way to get to the bottom of this.
Next up?
This sets up the nightmare swearing contest, 4Chan v. Avenatti.
Who is less credible? https://t.co/v1kRWdAmtt
— Scott Greenfield (@ScottGreenfield) September 25, 2018
Stay tuned to find out!