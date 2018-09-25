As a member of the Human Rights Campaign’s comms team, you might think that writer Charlotte Clymer — whom you might remember as Charles Clymer — would be concerned about a Hispanic man being driven from a public place by screaming protesters. But oddly enough, Clymer doesn’t seem all that concerned about Ted Cruz and his wife being harassed out of a D.C. restaurant over the weekend:

I can tell you this much, y'all: Beto O'Rourke has never gotten run out of any restaurant. Of that I am certain.#TedCruz — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) September 25, 2018

OK … and?

And your point is what? — Cory Booger (@NotaRus43105636) September 25, 2018

"My preferred candidate is better because he has never been harassed"

is an interesting argument. https://t.co/Hg1LtKpxUb — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) September 25, 2018

It’s not an argument. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 25, 2018

Certainly not a good one.

He’s a better candidate because he’s never been run out of an establishment? — Matt Hall, Space Commander (@HallzmNC) September 25, 2018

Says more about the civility of the people who oppose him than the virtue of the candidate himself. — TheFracDog (@TheFracDog) September 25, 2018

Indeed.

Because sane people don’t run other people out of restaurants. — Jill (@11MyJam) September 25, 2018

Thats because those who oppose his political views are more civil and respectful #voteagainstliberals — Veronica D Maldonado (@VnJ011406) September 25, 2018

I’m too busy with my life to go to whatever restaurant beto is at and yell obscenities and disturb him….. this is what’s wrong with the left right now — Nick Scho (@nickscho303) September 25, 2018

That is because the people who oppose him have enough sense and moral decency not to treat another human being that way. — 🔥Marshall💵 (@Nashville_VFL) September 25, 2018

But if Clymer wants to play this game …

That's because it's best not to send O'Rourke speeding off given his history. https://t.co/2z7wrONk7Z — BT (@back_ttys) September 25, 2018

Beto runs from DWI arrests! Of that I am certain. — John Fletcher (@JCFletcher12) September 25, 2018

No but he has run others off the road, while drunk, and then attempted to flee. 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Liverpool Fútbol (@LawAndFooty) September 25, 2018

Beto only runs away after he gets wasted and smashes his car. https://t.co/eiT8z3zNsP https://t.co/7JCJbS2rAg — J.R. Salzman (@jrsalzman) September 25, 2018

No, he just runs from the police. While drunk. https://t.co/h7O1v7A7qt — Sub-Human Baby Vessel (@RantyAmyCurtis) September 25, 2018

Ouch. The truth hurts. And Clymer just can’t handle it.

So you're identifying which side has the brownshirts. Good to know. Good to know. — AgainstTrumpDude (@TheAmishDude) September 25, 2018

Very good to know.

So, your argument in favor of O'Rourke is that he is approved of by these fascists who use intimidation tactics while people are eating dinner? Interesting strategy. Not compelling, but interesting. — William Keane (@largebill68) September 25, 2018

