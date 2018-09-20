So this is where we’re at now.

From CNN:

Citing an internal law enforcement report that details threats to the protectee, a senior administration official told CNN Thursday that the number of death threats made against Supreme Court nominee Kavanaugh and his family have increased since Ford’s allegations came to light. The official said there are several current threats against the Kavanaughs that law enforcement deems credible, while several others have been opened and closed since he was nominated.

That’s right: The Kavanaughs. Not just Brett, but his wife.

More from CNN:

Kavanaugh’s wife Ashley is the town manager of the area of Chevy Chase, Maryland, where they live. She has also been harassed, receiving multiple graphic emails from her husband’s critics since he was accused of assault. In one email received Tuesday, an Internet user wrote “Hi Ashley” in the subject line.

“My condolences to you for being married to a rapist. Although you probably deserve it,” the person wrote in an email obtained by CNN.

Another message sent Wednesday had the subject line, “F*** YOU AND YOUR RAPIST HUSBAND.”

And from the Wall Street Journal:

Mrs. Kavanaugh received two profane notes in her work email account in recent days, [a senior Trump administration] official said. Both notes, which have been reviewed by The Wall Street Journal, were sent from the same email address.

Citing intelligence reports, the official said that “Threats, including to his (Judge Kavanaugh’s) wife, have risen this week.”

One note to Mrs. Kavanaugh, a town manager in the Washington, D.C. suburbs read, “May you, your husband and your kids burn in hell.”

The other, whose subject line reads, “Hi, Ashley,” said she should tell her husband to “put a bullet in his … skull.”

How about Eric Swalwell?

Horrible.

Sad but true.

Amen.

