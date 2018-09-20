So this is where we’re at now.

For all the talk about the death threats Dr. Ford has received, Kavanaugh has received plenty of his own. It's ludicrous that it's just Ford who's been smeared.https://t.co/FsYi5qAZBd — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 20, 2018

From CNN:

Citing an internal law enforcement report that details threats to the protectee, a senior administration official told CNN Thursday that the number of death threats made against Supreme Court nominee Kavanaugh and his family have increased since Ford’s allegations came to light. The official said there are several current threats against the Kavanaughs that law enforcement deems credible, while several others have been opened and closed since he was nominated.

That’s right: The Kavanaughs. Not just Brett, but his wife.

Dow Jones: *Wife of Supreme Court Nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh Has Received Violent Threats, Senior Trump Administration Official Says *U.S. Marshals Are Investigating the Matter, Official Says — Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) September 20, 2018

Judge Kavanaugh’s wife, Ashley Estes Kavanaugh, received violent threats this week following the allegations against her husband, a senior Trump administration official said Thursday. The U.S. Marshals Service is investigating https://t.co/fuWGU7rdf4 — Natalie Andrews (@nataliewsj) September 20, 2018

More from CNN:

Kavanaugh’s wife Ashley is the town manager of the area of Chevy Chase, Maryland, where they live. She has also been harassed, receiving multiple graphic emails from her husband’s critics since he was accused of assault. In one email received Tuesday, an Internet user wrote “Hi Ashley” in the subject line.

“My condolences to you for being married to a rapist. Although you probably deserve it,” the person wrote in an email obtained by CNN. Another message sent Wednesday had the subject line, “F*** YOU AND YOUR RAPIST HUSBAND.” And from the Wall Street Journal: Mrs. Kavanaugh received two profane notes in her work email account in recent days, [a senior Trump administration] official said. Both notes, which have been reviewed by The Wall Street Journal, were sent from the same email address. Citing intelligence reports, the official said that “Threats, including to his (Judge Kavanaugh’s) wife, have risen this week.” One note to Mrs. Kavanaugh, a town manager in the Washington, D.C. suburbs read, “May you, your husband and your kids burn in hell.” The other, whose subject line reads, “Hi, Ashley,” said she should tell her husband to “put a bullet in his … skull.”

Is @JRubinBlogger going to imply that she's a crybaby too? https://t.co/PeAoGahWgQ — neontaster 🐉🎲🐺 (@neontaster) September 20, 2018

How about Eric Swalwell?

Horrible.

it honestly blows my mind how vile and filled with such anger, hate that they can threaten an innocent person. Her husband is up for SC but yeah, let's scare the hell out of her and their kids. People are sad and pathetic! — Kelly M. (@mooneymama1) September 20, 2018

That's gross as are threats to Dr. Ford. WTF people? Stop this crap — Cheesetrader (@cheesetrader1) September 20, 2018

Because American politics is a dumpster fire. Pure, unadulterated dumpster fire. https://t.co/BnPTXtxgOY — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) September 20, 2018

Sad but true.

Every damn threat to Ford and Kavanaugh should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. Make examples out of all of them. https://t.co/bTGFA7aQcz — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) September 20, 2018

Amen.