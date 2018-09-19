As Twitchy told you earlier, Lawrence O’Donnell affirmed his belief in Brett Kavanaugh’s guilt, proclaiming that “people who make up stories don’t ask the FBI to investigate those stories”:
People who make up stories don’t ask the FBI to investigate those stories.
— Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) September 19, 2018
But O’Donnell didn’t stop there. He also helpfully summarized the Kavanaugh-Ford case for us simpletons:
Lying to the FBI is a crime.
Dr. Christine Blasey Ford wants to talk to the FBI.
Brett Kavanaugh doesn’t want to talk to the FBI.
Kavanaugh’s friend & witness Mark Judge doesn’t want to talk to the FBI.
They all know lying to the FBI is a crime.
— Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) September 19, 2018
Wow! We never thought of it like that! Probably because it’s a steaming pile of bullsh*t.
Larry is lying, by the way.
In case you were wondering. https://t.co/F6XlaVBRZL
— RBe (@RBPundit) September 19, 2018
Lawrence is telling you lies here. Just know that. https://t.co/skYRht7rnk
— EricEEE (@EEElverhoy) September 19, 2018
Of course he is.
LOL, my God he's so dense. https://t.co/pacijo6UwC
— JWF (@JammieWF) September 19, 2018
And speaking of lying:
Lying to Congress is also a federal crime… https://t.co/T0JxNBJxcv
— Joe Perticone (@JoePerticone) September 19, 2018
Lying to Congress is also a crime.
— davd kelley (@dudleydad) September 19, 2018
I know you're a dishonest hack, but lying to Congress is also a crime.
Kavanaugh, Judge, and the other disputing witness have all sent official letters which risk that crime if they are lying.
Only person that has not made any legally-binding claims is Ford. https://t.co/vtdcBpjNKs
— (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) September 19, 2018
The same statute regarding false statements to the FBI applies to statements made to Congress.
Testify or call the vote.
— Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) September 19, 2018
Lying to a Senate Committee is a crime.
Judge Kavanaugh wants to talk to the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Dr. Ford does not.
Get a hammer, you jackass. https://t.co/img5j8UTtL
— Meech (@michi83) September 19, 2018
***
Update:
Oh dear Lord:
Why isn’t Brett Kavanaugh demanding an FBI investigation?
WHY?
— Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) September 19, 2018
Why does Lawrence O’Donnell keep talking?
“I call on the FBI to investigate me.”
-literally no lawyer ever
— Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) September 19, 2018
Because he's smart enough to understand when the FBI says they're not going to investigate because it's not their jurisdiction that they mean exactly that? https://t.co/MicUmlQead
— Eric Spencer (@JustEric) September 19, 2018
"I demand the FBI investigate me for a crime I never committed and over which they have no jurisdiction and of which they have never had a hint in six prior investigations!" You really are a peach, Larry. https://t.co/6HIeNZgfid
— Phineas Fahrquar (@irishspy) September 19, 2018
It’s interesting to see which hacks have realized their obvious political smear failed and which hacks are keeping hope alive. I kind of admire Lawrence’s “Never Quit” attitude. https://t.co/ESaahqNS6d
— Jesse Kelly® (@JesseKellyDC) September 19, 2018