As Twitchy told you earlier, Lawrence O’Donnell affirmed his belief in Brett Kavanaugh’s guilt, proclaiming that “people who make up stories don’t ask the FBI to investigate those stories”:

People who make up stories don’t ask the FBI to investigate those stories. — Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) September 19, 2018

But O’Donnell didn’t stop there. He also helpfully summarized the Kavanaugh-Ford case for us simpletons:

Lying to the FBI is a crime. Dr. Christine Blasey Ford wants to talk to the FBI. Brett Kavanaugh doesn’t want to talk to the FBI. Kavanaugh’s friend & witness Mark Judge doesn’t want to talk to the FBI. They all know lying to the FBI is a crime. — Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) September 19, 2018

Wow! We never thought of it like that! Probably because it’s a steaming pile of bullsh*t.

Larry is lying, by the way. In case you were wondering. https://t.co/F6XlaVBRZL — RBe (@RBPundit) September 19, 2018

Lawrence is telling you lies here. Just know that. https://t.co/skYRht7rnk — EricEEE (@EEElverhoy) September 19, 2018

Of course he is.

And speaking of lying:

Lying to Congress is also a federal crime… https://t.co/T0JxNBJxcv — Joe Perticone (@JoePerticone) September 19, 2018

Lying to Congress is also a crime. — davd kelley (@dudleydad) September 19, 2018

I know you're a dishonest hack, but lying to Congress is also a crime. Kavanaugh, Judge, and the other disputing witness have all sent official letters which risk that crime if they are lying. Only person that has not made any legally-binding claims is Ford. https://t.co/vtdcBpjNKs — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) September 19, 2018

The same statute regarding false statements to the FBI applies to statements made to Congress. Testify or call the vote. — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) September 19, 2018

Lying to a Senate Committee is a crime. Judge Kavanaugh wants to talk to the Senate Judiciary Committee. Dr. Ford does not. Get a hammer, you jackass. https://t.co/img5j8UTtL — Meech (@michi83) September 19, 2018

***

Update:

Oh dear Lord:

Why isn’t Brett Kavanaugh demanding an FBI investigation? WHY? — Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) September 19, 2018

Why does Lawrence O’Donnell keep talking?

“I call on the FBI to investigate me.” -literally no lawyer ever — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) September 19, 2018

Because he's smart enough to understand when the FBI says they're not going to investigate because it's not their jurisdiction that they mean exactly that? https://t.co/MicUmlQead — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) September 19, 2018

"I demand the FBI investigate me for a crime I never committed and over which they have no jurisdiction and of which they have never had a hint in six prior investigations!" You really are a peach, Larry. https://t.co/6HIeNZgfid — Phineas Fahrquar (@irishspy) September 19, 2018