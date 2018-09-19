It seems pretty safe to say that MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell is in Christine Blasey Ford’s corner. So, how does he know she’s telling the truth about Brett Kavanaugh? Well, because Ford won’t testify at next Monday’s hearing until the FBI has conducted a “legitimate investigation” — despite the fact that the FBI has already declined to investigate because Ford’s allegations against Kavanaugh don’t constitute a federal crime.

In O’Donnell’s mind, Ford asking for an FBI investigation is pretty conclusive evidence that she’s got a rock-solid case against Kavanaugh:

People who make up stories don’t ask the FBI to investigate those stories. — Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) September 19, 2018

OK, so. First of all:

Whether her story is accurate as she presents it is not at issue. She has yet to provide information that can be investigated, has changed her story, the only named witnesses have denied her accusations and she refuses to testify under oath. https://t.co/546ejqoXjl — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) September 19, 2018

People who don't make up stories don't refuse to testify under oath, but they might demand a sham investigation in lock step with their ideologically preferred senators without providing any investigatable information within the FBI's jurisdiction. — Ty (@Ty_Atty) September 19, 2018

People accused of horrid crimes don’t insist on testifying under oath while their accusers avoid it at all costs. https://t.co/sdJ2nn5jtV — Big Pickle Energy (@sunnyright) September 19, 2018

And second of all:

Joy Reid? — Bicsanich (@CsanBoySmith) September 19, 2018

JOY REID — I'm supposed to be working right now. (@beinpulse) September 19, 2018

You should tell that to Joy Reid. — Steve Kelley (@SteveMatthew90) September 19, 2018

Just ask Joy Reid 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — kat ballo (@BalloKat) September 19, 2018

Have you found Joy Reid's hackers yet? https://t.co/WV4TuOboYD — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) September 19, 2018

Did Joy Reid find the hackers? — Joshua (@Joshua_m4) September 19, 2018

You mean like @JoyAnnReid? Your own coworker blamed all her homophobic blog posts on a hacker and contacted the FBI. How are you a "journalist"? — James Rhine (@jamesrhine) September 19, 2018

It’s simple, really: he isn’t. But he plays one on TV!