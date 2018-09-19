It seems pretty safe to say that MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell is in Christine Blasey Ford’s corner. So, how does he know she’s telling the truth about Brett Kavanaugh? Well, because Ford won’t testify at next Monday’s hearing until the FBI has conducted a “legitimate investigation” — despite the fact that the FBI has already declined to investigate because Ford’s allegations against Kavanaugh don’t constitute a federal crime.

In O’Donnell’s mind, Ford asking for an FBI investigation is pretty conclusive evidence that she’s got a rock-solid case against Kavanaugh:

OK, so. First of all:

Trending

And second of all:

It’s simple, really: he isn’t. But he plays one on TV!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Brett KavanaughChristine Blasey FordFBIjoy reidLawrence O'Donnell