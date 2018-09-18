As Twitchy reported earlier Tuesday, the lawyer representing Brett Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford didn’t seem to be in any rush to respond to an offer of a phone call with the Senate Judiciary Committee like the one Kavanaugh had.

In the interim, Chairman Chuck Grassley announced that his staff had already begun conducting interviews ahead of Monday’s scheduled public hearing at which Ford was supposed to testify. However, the latest word is that Ford won’t testify until the FBI investigates her allegations.

CNN reports:

The woman accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault says the FBI should investigate the incident before senators hold a hearing on the allegations.

In a letter addressed to Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley of Iowa, and obtained by CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” Christine Blasey Ford’s attorneys argue that “a full investigation by law enforcement officials will ensure that the crucial facts and witnesses in this matter are assessed in a non-partisan manner, and that the Committee is fully informed before conducting any hearing or making any decisions.”

As Twitchy reported, Sen. Dianne Feinstein had already turned over the letter spelling out the accusations to the FBI, which had said it was not going to investigate and slipped the letter into Kavanaugh’s background file.

Trending

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Brett KavanaughChristine Blasey FordFBIhearingJudiciary Committeetestimony