As Twitchy reported earlier Tuesday, the lawyer representing Brett Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford didn’t seem to be in any rush to respond to an offer of a phone call with the Senate Judiciary Committee like the one Kavanaugh had.

"The first interview was with Judge Kavanaugh yesterday. We’ve also called and emailed Dr. Ford’s lawyer to arrange a similar interview, but we haven’t received a response." — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) September 18, 2018

In the interim, Chairman Chuck Grassley announced that his staff had already begun conducting interviews ahead of Monday’s scheduled public hearing at which Ford was supposed to testify. However, the latest word is that Ford won’t testify until the FBI investigates her allegations.

Christine Blasey Ford's attorney Lisa Banks on CNN: "She will talk with the committee. She's not prepared to talk with them at a hearing on Monday," saying a legitimate investigation by the FBI won't happen "between now and Monday." — Betsy Klein (@betsy_klein) September 19, 2018

Banks: "The Democrats… respected her request for confidentiality initially… I have no problem with the way Sen. Feinstein or the Democrats handled this." — Betsy Klein (@betsy_klein) September 19, 2018

Wow. Kavanaugh accusers lawyer explicitly ruling out speaking at Monday hearing https://t.co/dVlKuzc2n3 — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) September 19, 2018

Ford wants FBI investigation before testifying @CNN https://t.co/OBuukjIuYS — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) September 19, 2018

CNN reports:

The woman accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault says the FBI should investigate the incident before senators hold a hearing on the allegations. In a letter addressed to Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley of Iowa, and obtained by CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” Christine Blasey Ford’s attorneys argue that “a full investigation by law enforcement officials will ensure that the crucial facts and witnesses in this matter are assessed in a non-partisan manner, and that the Committee is fully informed before conducting any hearing or making any decisions.”

As Twitchy reported, Sen. Dianne Feinstein had already turned over the letter spelling out the accusations to the FBI, which had said it was not going to investigate and slipped the letter into Kavanaugh’s background file.

She appears Monday or you move to vote on him. The end. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) September 19, 2018

Schedule the vote on Monday. https://t.co/dmbbwDWgKh — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) September 19, 2018

She won’t agree to the hearing. Grassley will set a deadline. Deadline will pass. THEN she will agree to hearing…..on Thursday, not Monday. Rinse, repeat… #anythingtodelay — 🎶Del Paxton’s Piano🎶 (@Mark_Derr) September 19, 2018

Clever stall tactic, do it on Monday or not at all. Have a good day — BigdaddyWill (@Chief_Concern) September 19, 2018

This nothing but a delay tactic — Walter Barry (@realtime1954) September 19, 2018

Fine. Proceed with the vote. — KyleF (@KF1776FIKLE) September 19, 2018

Guess its just not that important to her then. Vote and move on. They will have a new accusation or 'crisis' next week anyway. — SuperEliteCitizen 🌐 (@Eliza59059072) September 19, 2018

Then the vote should be held next week. This is ridiculous. — Anthony Jr. (@aaprojr) September 19, 2018

Of course. We know this is a political hit job. She needs more time to “prepare.” — ivehadit (@ivehadit6) September 19, 2018

Shorter: We will do whatever we have to do to delay vote until after midterms — Jennifer V (@javukasin) September 19, 2018

Oh gee. I wonder where she got that idea. Certainly she has not been coordinating PR with the committee Dems. — Natalie Malonis (@Natalie_Malonis) September 19, 2018

The FBI? Why would they investigate this? — Gail Finke (@gailfinke) September 19, 2018

The FBI declined to investigate it full stop. I guess they should just vote, then. — Rachel 🐶💙🇺🇸 (@RaychelTania) September 19, 2018

To repeat: The FBI is not the Pinkerton Detective Agency. https://t.co/7sbztGArAA — Jay Cost (@JayCostTWS) September 19, 2018

The FBI has already investigated Brett Kavanaugh SIX times for various government positions. No accusation has ever come up until now, at the very last minute, and the accuser would rather delay than tell what she knows. This is not credible. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) September 19, 2018

But the accusation isn't a federal crime. If she wants an investigation she needs to file a report with the county or city in which it happened, if she can remember where it actually was. — Alison (@ahaggie01) September 19, 2018

She can testify in a private hearing or public one or just call the vote. She doesn’t get to dictate if the FBI investigates a non federal case. File a police report in Maryland though good luck with that considering she doesn’t know when or where. — commonsense (@commonsense258) September 19, 2018

This is pure bullsh*t and she knows it. Ford should be vetted by the FBI to evaluate her veracity — drjohnusa (@drjohnusa) September 19, 2018

This is ridiculous. This political hit job is so transparent. Delay as long as possible until they can get something on him to have the nomination withdrawn. — Ben Jammin 🇺🇸 (@xBenJamminx) September 19, 2018

So where does Kavenaugh go to get his reputation back? We really should bring back tar and feathering for Feinstein and company for trafficking in this crap.https://t.co/0ntN05Mbxe — Forfare Davis (@Pseudoplotinus) September 19, 2018

Related: