Despite the Democrats’ best efforts, Republicans want to give Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser Christine Blasey Ford a chance to testify. But for some reason, at least according to her lawyer, Ford doesn’t seem very keen to do so.

Committee "staff reached out to Dr. Ford’s lawyer with multiple emails yesterday to schedule a similar call and inform her of the upcoming hearing, where she will have the opportunity to share her story with the Committee. Her lawyer has not yet responded." — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) September 18, 2018

Feinstein's "staff declined to participate in the phone call with Judge Kavanaugh to explore the allegations Democrats initially withheld, then leaked on the eve of a committee vote. Judge Kavanaugh immediately accepted this opportunity and answered all of our questions." — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) September 18, 2018

Kavanaugh's "answers were forthright and candid. He said he looks forward to testifying in public." — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) September 18, 2018

NEW from @senjudiciary: "Chairman Grassley’s staff has already begun conducting interviews ahead of Monday’s scheduled public hearing …. witnesses are informed that it is a federal crime to provide false testimony and can result in up to five years in prison." — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) September 18, 2018

"The first interview was with Judge Kavanaugh yesterday. We’ve also called and emailed Dr. Ford’s lawyer to arrange a similar interview, but we haven’t received a response." — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) September 18, 2018

Update from Grassley’s staff: Still no word from Ford. And his staff has “made contact with other alleged witnesses based on the Washington Post’s reporting.” No cooperation from Ds still. — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) September 18, 2018

No cooperation whatsoever:

"In addition, we’ve made contact with other alleged witnesses based on the Washington Post’s reporting. Ranking Member Feinstein and her staff are invited to participate in all interviews. They have so far declined." — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) September 18, 2018

Color us shocked.

Republicans are responsibly investigating Dr. Ford's allegation. Democrats are refusing to participate. https://t.co/YUfQTtjvYv — Conn Carroll (@conncarroll) September 18, 2018

One side is lining up witnesses and moving forward on a fact finding mission. The other side…isn't. https://t.co/WobwK9q5Ti — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) September 18, 2018

Seems like Democrats don't want to be part of the process they demanded. Should tell you all you need to know. https://t.co/J9WROExw0Q — RBe (@RBPundit) September 18, 2018

Yep.

Grassley just raised the bet. He called their bluff! https://t.co/R1naqLZV5K — RBe (@RBPundit) September 18, 2018

It was a game of chicken. And Grassley won round one. — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) September 18, 2018

Good for Grassley. Let’s do this.

