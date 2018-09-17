Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford will get the chance to deliver their respective accounts at a public hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee:

New: GOP @SenJohnKennedy says Kavanaugh and Ford will get a “public” hearing for their accounts. — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) September 17, 2018

Source confirms that Ford and Kavanaugh will be invited to a public hearing. — Tarini Parti (@tparti) September 17, 2018

Kavanaugh, for one, is ready for a chance to clear his name:

Senate Judiciary Committee to hold a public hearing next Monday on Brett Kavanaugh. Tonight, a new WH statement says he "looks forward to a hearing where he can clear his name of this false allegation." — Jeff Zeleny (@jeffzeleny) September 17, 2018

New White House statement: "Judge Kavanaugh looks forward to a hearing where he can clear his name of this false allegation. He stands ready to testify tomorrow if the Senate is ready to hear him." — David Wright (@DavidWright_CNN) September 17, 2018

And Dianne Feinstein is apparently not happy about it:

A public hearing is coming for Kavanaugh and the woman who has accused him of assault. Sen. Dianne Feinstein's office said they were not made aware. https://t.co/PJlDgli3py — Matt Berman (@Mr_Berman) September 17, 2018

FEINSTEIN Spox: “No one told us. Another rush job.” https://t.co/BH7jT2h1iE — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) September 17, 2018

But … but … we thought Feinstein and the Democrats wanted justice. If anything, Feinstein should be upset that the hearing isn’t happening right now.

Unless, of course, she doesn’t actually want actual justice to be done.

Feinstein is now complaining that Republicans want to hear Kavanaugh’s accuser’s side of the story in the near future rather than put her off indefinitely. Can’t win. https://t.co/tsKtM4CuiY — Big Pickle Energy (@sunnyright) September 17, 2018

Democrats demand hearings. Republicans offer not only hearings but to schedule them immediately. Democrats complain that Republican Senators are white men and that the hearings are too soon. It’s a game. — Big Pickle Energy (@sunnyright) September 17, 2018

It’s a game, all right. And the GOP shouldn’t indulge the Democrats by playing it.

