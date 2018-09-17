Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford will get the chance to deliver their respective accounts at a public hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee:

Kavanaugh, for one, is ready for a chance to clear his name:

And Dianne Feinstein is apparently not happy about it:

But … but … we thought Feinstein and the Democrats wanted justice. If anything, Feinstein should be upset that the hearing isn’t happening right now.

Unless, of course, she doesn’t actually want actual justice to be done.

It’s a game, all right. And the GOP shouldn’t indulge the Democrats by playing it.

