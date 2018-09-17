Hope you’ve got your shocked faces handy, because you’re gonna need ’em:

Stand-off continues: All 10 Dems on Judiciary Cmte Release Stmt saying: “In view of the enormity and seriousness of these allegations, a staff-only phone call behind closed doors is unacceptable and Democratic staff will not participate.” pic.twitter.com/HahW1DHejx — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) September 17, 2018

Huh.

Kavanaugh will have call with Republican Judiciary Committee staffers at 5:30 pm today, per official familiar. Dems not on call as they continue to call instead for FBI probe — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) September 17, 2018

NEW: Brett Kavanaugh will speak at 5:30pm to judiciary committee staffers with new questions about allegations of sexual misconduct, per a source familiar with the confirmation process. none of the democratic members of the committee plan to participate, per statement — Peter Doocy (@pdoocy) September 17, 2018

Once more, with feeling:

"none of the democratic members of the committee plan to participate, per statement" https://t.co/JRYq3CAnsH — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) September 17, 2018

How do you like that?

Dems won't get on a call because they want an FBI probe instead? These things are not mutually exclusive. https://t.co/EjMdGXPUtK — Michael Shapiro (@mis2127) September 17, 2018

Why don't Democrats want to take this opportunity to ask Kavanaugh questions? https://t.co/s9SGQI0akB — RBe (@RBPundit) September 17, 2018

So…Democrats aren't very serious about this, apparently. Note that this has nothing to do with how Ford is treated, yet. https://t.co/455NnqnuOB — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) September 17, 2018

"None of the Democratic members of the committee plan to participate." Tells you what you need to know. https://t.co/ddfOOHeQeB — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) September 17, 2018

WOW!!! Tells you everything you need to know! — Bella Anima (@angela214) September 17, 2018

It really does.

Well look at that. Dems won't participate. Like I said, it's not really about the truth. It's just a stall tactic. https://t.co/ighnQH34CS — LaurieAnn 💫 (@mooshakins) September 17, 2018

Of course not. Democrats made it crystal clear throughout this process that they’re only interested in theatrics, not in substance. https://t.co/hnOzfkGbHr — Will (@Oil_Guns_Merica) September 17, 2018

Republicans are playing the Democrats’ game. Democrats aren’t even going to participate in questioning Kavanaugh on this issue, yet will claim the moral high ground. — Ashe Schow (@AsheSchow) September 17, 2018

Next up?

Dems to follow up committee meeting by stating “we have not had an opportunity to review the statements made by Kavanaugh at today’s hearing, will need to postpone further…” — Nathan Mark O'Malley (@MalleyNathan) September 17, 2018

***

Related:

