As Twitchy told you, Christine Blasey Ford’s account of the alleged attempted rape by Brett Kavanaugh has changed multiple times. It should come as no surprise, then, that Republicans like John Cornyn want to get to the bottom of this mess sooner rather than later:

NEWS: Top Senate Republican raises sharp questions about the account of Judge Kavanaugh's accuser. “The problem is, Dr. Ford can’t remember when it was, where it was, or how it came to be,” Sen. John Cornyn (Texas) says. “There are some gaps there that need to be filled.” — Robert Costa (@costareports) September 18, 2018

And CNN’s Chris Cillizza is very concerned about that:

Walking a VERY dangerous line here….. https://t.co/GTKVb1Q7XU — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) September 18, 2018

Pointing out the numerous inconsistencies in Ford’s various accounts of what happened is “walking a very dangerous line”?

Very dangerous to ask questions about a witness's faulty recollection? Thank goodness you aren't paid to opine on legal issues. https://t.co/wwVaRccpYz — Patrick Nonwhite (@NonWhiteHat) September 18, 2018

Dunno … the people CNN pays to opine on legal issues aren’t exactly offering up smart takes, either.

But seriously. Cillizza’s willful rejection of due process is what’s really dangerous here.

Due process is dangerous? — Hattie Kauffman (@Hatsfree) September 18, 2018

Accusing someone of sexual misconduct that could derail his or her career is a serious accusation. You better be prepared to answer questions. — Pumpkin Spice Becky (@justanurse25) September 18, 2018

How is holding her to the same standards we hold Kavanagh to "a VERY dangerous line"..? If a woman accuses you of raping her, would you say we should take her at her word, no investigation? — Nina (@Nina_Marie_McK) September 18, 2018

If asking such questions is dangerous then we can’t have a hearing. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) September 18, 2018

Maybe that’s what Chris and his fellow hacks want.

I’m trying to figure out how questioning the accuser’s disparate accounts of the supposed event is any different than questioning the man who said he never took part in such an event and her witness backs him up… Is this a new rule the left hasn’t told us about? — Chris Loesch (@ChrisLoesch) September 18, 2018

What exactly is the dangerous line here? Asking questions to determine the veracity of her story? Well then. — B. Leav (@bleav11) September 18, 2018

Asking for evidence is crossing the line? Guess I’m a habitual line-stepper pic.twitter.com/5pnSYzdOlu — Saufev (@Saufev) September 18, 2018

What part of asking an accuser to substantiate her claim with basic details of the alleged crime is “a VERY dangerous line”? — Dakota Derrick (@DakotaDerrick) September 18, 2018

Why is that a dangerous line? She doesn't remember that. — Neva (@pipandbaby) September 18, 2018

As in? Guilty til proven innocent??? — Paul Simpson (@Simpson28P) September 18, 2018

That’s not how this works, Chris. That’s not how any of this works.

What's dangerous about wanting to get to the truth Chris? — Rob Eno (@Robeno) September 18, 2018

Do you people want to know the truth or not? pic.twitter.com/PvT7mp37ti — Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) September 18, 2018

They certainly aren’t acting as if they do.

Seeking the truth is the opposite of dangerous. It's the only safe path. — David Steinberg 🧔🏻 (@DavidSPJM) September 18, 2018

