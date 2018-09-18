As Twitchy told you, Christine Blasey Ford’s account of the alleged attempted rape by Brett Kavanaugh has changed multiple times. It should come as no surprise, then, that Republicans like John Cornyn want to get to the bottom of this mess sooner rather than later:

And CNN’s Chris Cillizza is very concerned about that:

Pointing out the numerous inconsistencies in Ford’s various accounts of what happened is “walking a very dangerous line”?

Dunno … the people CNN pays to opine on legal issues aren’t exactly offering up smart takes, either.

But seriously. Cillizza’s willful rejection of due process is what’s really dangerous here.

Maybe that’s what Chris and his fellow hacks want.

That’s not how this works, Chris. That’s not how any of this works.

They certainly aren’t acting as if they do.

