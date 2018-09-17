CNN hires the best legal analysts.

First, there was Jeffrey Toobin, who suggested that Anita Hill should be called as an expert witness in the Kavanaugh hearings. Not to be outdone, here’s former federal prosecutor and CNN legal analyst Renato Mariotti, who thinks there’s something nefarious about Brett Kavanaugh hiring a lawyer. No, seriously:

Wow. Just … wow.

Um, Brett Kavanaugh has been accused of rape. Whether he’s innocent or guilty, hiring a lawyer is the smart thing to do. This isn’t difficult. At least, it shouldn’t be.

Did he find it in a box of Cracker Jack?

This … is CNN.



