First, there was Jeffrey Toobin, who suggested that Anita Hill should be called as an expert witness in the Kavanaugh hearings. Not to be outdone, here’s former federal prosecutor and CNN legal analyst Renato Mariotti, who thinks there’s something nefarious about Brett Kavanaugh hiring a lawyer. No, seriously:

This is interesting—why did Kavanaugh hire an attorney? Presumably the statute of limitations on the assault has passed. Is he concerned about exposure for lying to Congress? https://t.co/usQ9q4V15o — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) September 17, 2018

Wow. Just … wow.

It looks like there’s no statute of limitations in Maryland on felony sex offenses. — Eliza Orlins (@eorlins) September 17, 2018

Well, that explains it. If he was never in a room with Professor Ford, I imagine this wouldn’t be necessary. It may mean he will admit being with her but will deny her account of what happened. — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) September 17, 2018

Um, Brett Kavanaugh has been accused of rape. Whether he’s innocent or guilty, hiring a lawyer is the smart thing to do. This isn’t difficult. At least, it shouldn’t be.

Did you say you had a law degree? https://t.co/XGcFzxxijC — Solomon L. Wisenberg (@WisenbergSol) September 17, 2018

Did he find it in a box of Cracker Jack?

An actual lawyer said this. https://t.co/oYY0WVh006 — Mo Mo (@molratty) September 17, 2018

CNN actually pays this person for their legal opinions… Incredible. https://t.co/ckepV2JRKB — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) September 17, 2018

One of the leading lights of Twitter Law and the "judicial resistance," ladies and gentlemen. https://t.co/YaWEjb4bap — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) September 17, 2018

A former federal prosecutor, CNN legal analyst, and Resistance hero is wondering why you’d hire a lawyer unless you’re guilty. https://t.co/tdWihqyBYR — Big Pickle Energy (@sunnyright) September 17, 2018

“It’s not just guilty people who need lawyers!” -Lawyers Also lawyers, I guess: https://t.co/oaSFwUwgOh — Ellen L. Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) September 17, 2018

Shorter: "If you're not guilty, you don't need an attorney" – former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti. (frightening) https://t.co/hhuzQEXzeo — Sister Toldjah 🤔 (@sistertoldjah) September 17, 2018

CNN legal analyst attacking Kavanaugh for hiring an attorney. It should be instantly disqualifying from being a legal analyst on TV if you question why someone hired an attorney after being accused of a violent crime. https://t.co/8saJsSoCdR — Lee Doren (@LDoren) September 17, 2018

The Dems and the abortion lobby are siccing their multimillion-dollar PR machine on the man and their friends are saying "why are you getting so defensive"? https://t.co/BnQfWwoP5n — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) September 17, 2018

Ehh, I would always advise it regardless — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) September 17, 2018

Eh, this is the least surprising thing going. Ordinary prudence. Even innocent people accused of a criminal offense need attorneys. — Judi Gunn (@LocalJudi) September 17, 2018

As a lawyer, I would hope you draw no conclusions from hiring counsel. — Nicholas Worden (@NicholasWorden) September 17, 2018

And here come the Twitter Lawyers with insinuations that innocent people don’t hire lawyers. Take it away, @ScottGreenfield https://t.co/sGdoNRKfLc — Ashe Schow (@AsheSchow) September 17, 2018

Because anyone not a complete moron would hire a lawyer, and any lawyer not a pathological liar wouldn't suggest otherwise. https://t.co/gOHnC7eMVE — Scott Greenfield (@ScottGreenfield) September 17, 2018

and also, this is disingenuous. its never fair to cast blame on someone for retaining an attorney. and you know that. dont make cheap points for twitter likes. — lawyerd! (@apatelATL) September 17, 2018

Denying he was ever there is proof he's guilty. Women defending his character is proof he's guilty. Hiring women is proof he's guilty. His friend battling alcoholism is proof he's guilty. Oh, he hired a lawyer? WHAT'S HE SO SCARED OF IF HE'S INNOCENT https://t.co/6fxiDPjKnh — Kayla (@VixenRogue) September 17, 2018

This … is CNN.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.

