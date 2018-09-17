Christine Blasey Ford’s allegations against Brett Kavanaugh are pretty serious. And if she expects to get anywhere with them, she’s going to have decide on one story and stick to it. Thus far, she hasn’t. And it appears to have changed again.

As Twitchy told you earlier, Ford’s lawyer Debra Katz told CNN’s Alisyn Camerota that it’s up to “investigators” to prove that Ford’s allegations are true. But that’s wasn’t the only bizarre thing Katz said.

Has Ford said definitively how many people were at the party? Was it just four boys and herself? Her lawyer said on TV this morning that there was another girl present. — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) September 17, 2018

Katz also said “there was another girl at this party, yes.”

Kavanaugh accuser's attorney when asked why her client hasn't spoken to other individuals present at party where assault allegedly happened: “That’s not her job to do that. If this is going to be investigated, it should be done by investigators,” pic.twitter.com/aAK41wWutr — The Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 17, 2018

Since when?

Oh, so now there was another girl at the party???? How many versions of this story are we going to get now? https://t.co/sdVz8SmqDr — RBe (@RBPundit) September 17, 2018

This seems like a significant discrepancy given the limited number of facts that can possibly be corroborated as is. Accuser told WaPo (& her therapist) there were 4 boys at the party, her lawyer now says there was another girl, original letter said it was her + 4 people. pic.twitter.com/OFLzJS9ykW — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) September 17, 2018

How many people were at the party? Her letter says 5, her interview with WaPo said 5 (her and 4 boys), and her lawyer says there was another girl there. All 3 of those things can't be true. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) September 17, 2018

That doesn't mean she's lying btw. She could have easily just remembered incorrectly, but her memory is the only evidence we have so far for the allegation so that seems important if you want to weigh the evidence fairly. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) September 17, 2018

Ford’s credibility is on the line.

Mark this down. The story has been four boys and the accuser. Today, suddenly, there's another girl at this party. https://t.co/QSROXlL8jF — RBe (@RBPundit) September 17, 2018

Nope. I've now seen three different versions of her story. None of which have any detail that can be independently verified. https://t.co/YI8OJxoWDa — RBe (@RBPundit) September 17, 2018

Update on this: Ford said in her letter to Sen. Feinstein that the party consisted of herself and four other people. Ford's lawyer claimed that there were four boys PLUS another girl at the party. That is a discrepancy that should be clarified immediately. https://t.co/qyPhI4Y2Ff — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) September 17, 2018

That seems like a reasonable request, no?