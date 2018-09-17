Christine Blasey Ford’s allegations against Brett Kavanaugh are pretty serious. And if she expects to get anywhere with them, she’s going to have decide on one story and stick to it. Thus far, she hasn’t. And it appears to have changed again.

As Twitchy told you earlier, Ford’s lawyer Debra Katz told CNN’s Alisyn Camerota that it’s up to “investigators” to prove that Ford’s allegations are true. But that’s wasn’t the only bizarre thing Katz said.

Katz also said “there was another girl at this party, yes.”

Since when?

Ford’s credibility is on the line.

That seems like a reasonable request, no?

